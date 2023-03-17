Boone Beat

Mar. 17—Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:

March 16

4:59 a.m. — An elderly woman's alarm notified 911 that she had a medical emergency, medics spoke with the woman, she was well and at least glad to know the silly thing works, 3400 block S. County Road 875 E., Zionsville, Zionsville Fire and Police Departments

March 15

7:44 p.m. — Trash fire, 4200 S. C.R. 875 E., Zionsville, ZFD

6:41 p.m. — Drug overdose, first block Blackstone Place, Zionsville, ZPD

5:41 p.m. — A pit bull left its home and bit a pedestrian, the dog's teeth penetrated the pedestrian's jacket, 600 block W. Elm Street, Lebanon, LPD

5:34 p.m. — The caller is concerned about a male with a child on his lap sitting on the sidewalk next to the road, the man said the child was eating dinner and enjoys watching the cars, 1st and Oak streets, Zionsville, ZPD

5:30 p.m. — A car hit a building, 1200 block W. Ind. 32, Lebanon, Lebanon Fire Department

4:59 p.m. — A group of teens cursed at people and are throwing things and fighting, they apologized to the woman who complained to police and were told to "knock it off" or they will be issued trespass warnings for all city parks, 130 E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon, LPD

3:46 p.m. — A boy's wireless headphones were stolen and he knows where they are, 11100 block Patmore Ash Drive, Zionsville, ZPD

3:07 p.m. — A man reported that a woman was trying to kick in his door, and the woman reported that he punched her face, parties were separated, 7100 block Purcell Drive, Zionsville, ZPD

3 p.m. — A business has received empty envelopes all week via FedEx and the United States Postal Service, they're coming from a nonexistent address, 4600 block Albert S. White Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department

1:20 p.m. — Three children set sticks on fire behind a church, Essex and Kersey streets, Lebanon, LPD

1:14 p.m. — Wallet stolen, identify theft, someone applied for public assistance with the victim's identity, 4400 block N. U.S. 52, Thorntown, Boone County Sheriff's Office

12:24 p.m. — A man angered because his post office box was closed due to non-payment said, "You do not know what you started," to a female employee who said she felt threatened, the man calmed down but said he won't use this post office again, 100 block Porter Avenue, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department

12:24 p.m. — An Ohio man wanted to file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau against a local business that he believes intentionally mislabeled packages that came to his house, when he was told that he called police instead of the BBB, he yelled that the BBB didn't answer his call and the police are supposed to serve and protect people against harassment, 4200 block Anson Boulevard, Whitestown, WPD

11:42 a.m. — A man in a truck exposed himself to the caller's children, Interstate 74 mile marker 48, Jamestown, Jamestown Police Department

11:24 a.m. — A woman in a silver car is driving around the area and got out to walk around in the caller's yard, the caller believes she's looking for packages, 700 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

9:42 a.m. — Broken methamphetamine pipe found on the trail, 530 N. Sam Ralston Road, Lebanon, LPD

1:33 a.m. — Drug overdose, a passenger ingested narcotics during a traffic stop, Interstate 65 mile marker 129, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff's Office, ZFD

March 14

6:57 p.m. — A woman received death threats via her cell phone, 100 block W. Washington Street, Thorntown, Thorntown Police Department

6:44 p.m. — A man is boxing the caller's video doorbell camera, the caller thinks he's messed up on dope, 300 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department

1:17 p.m. — The father of a child in foster care threatened the foster parents, 3900 block S. County Road 950 E., Zionsville, BCSO

8:49 a.m. — Stolen vehicle, 2300 block Crest Drive, Lebanon, LPD