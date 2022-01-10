Boone Beat

Jan. 10—The following people with name, age, address, charge and arresting agency, were booked into the Boone County Jail. Charges are preliminary. The Boone County prosecutor may not charge them.

Jan. 9

11:56 p.m. — Aaron Fromer, 53, Sheridan, hold for another County, Zionsville Police Department

Jan 8

8:11 a.m. — James Smith, 39, Indianapolis, driving while suspended, hold for another county, Whitestown Police Department

1:58 a.m. — Blake Brinson, 24, Kirklin, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, Lebanon Police Department

12:49 a.m. — Jose Flores, 52, Lebanon, probation violation, Lebanon Police Department

Jan. 7

4:41 p.m. — Marc Mode, 66, Fishers, failure to appear, Boone County Sheriff's Department

Area public service agencies responded to the following calls:

Jan. 10

4:06 a.m. — Intoxicated people fighting, 9600 block Pine Ridge N. Drive, Zionsville, ZPD

Jan. 9

11:59 p.m. — Battery, 200 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD

10:24 p.m. — Found man who has been sprayed with mace in bathroom, Interstate 65 mile marker 148, Thorntown,

10:08 p.m. — A man attacked his wife in the female restroom, she sprayed him with mace, and they left but want police to find him, I-65 mile marker 148, Thorntown, BCSO, Thorntown Police Department

9:36 p.m. — Vacant structure fire, power lines down, 7881 E. County Road 100 S., Whitestown, Whitestown Fire Department

9:03 p.m. — Package stolen, 3300 block Paisley Point, Whitestown, WPD

7:44 p.m. — Battery, 100 block E. Main Street, Jamestown, Jamestown Police Department

3:53 p.m. — Residential burglary, 200 block Ulen Overlook, Lebanon, LPD

3 p.m. — Model home vandalized, 6400 block Madera Drive, Whitestown, WPD

2:14 p.m. — Fully involved house fire, occupant outside, 8655 N. Ind. 39, Thorntown, Thorntown Sugar Creek Fire Department, Lebanon Fire Department

4:32 a.m. — Lebanon Police found an older car with catalytic convertors inside and a broken dash, 2000 block Indianapolis Avenue, Lebanon

Story continues

Jan. 8

11:53 p.m. — Someone in a tennis outfit rang his doorbell and ran away, 11800 block Promontory Trail, Zionsville, ZPD

9:18 p.m. — Caller drove from Chicago to pick up a dog, believes she's been scammed, first block Clay Court, Zionsville, ZPD

3:22 p.m. — Semi-trailer driver put his hands on an employee, 4100 block S. Indianapolis Road, Whitestown, WPD

2:27 p.m. — Caller reports a bunch of goats running around, it's okay, they wear electric collars so they can do goat things outside of the fence, 4900 block N. Ind. 75, Thorntown, BCSO

Jan. 7

8:41 p.m. — Someone broke a window, ransacked her bedroom and stole jewelry, 10400 block Oak Ridge Drive, Zionsville, ZPD

6:10 p.m. — Children playing in a partially frozen pond, E. Deerfield Drive, Zionsville, ZPD

3:57 p.m. — Dog that recently bit him is on his porch again, 1800 block Poplarwood Drive, Lebanon, LPD

2:20 p.m. — Wallet stolen, 100 block W. Bow Street, Thorntown, TPD

1:52 p.m. — Girlfriend stole his cash, 6100 block Pumpkinvine Road, Sheridan, BCSO

12:11 p.m. — Trailer and Harley-Davidson motorcycle stolen, 5900 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, WPD

10:18 a.m. — Monument vandalized, 800 block Fordice Road, Lebanon, LPD

10:17 a.m. — Online fraud involving deal for a puppy, 11200 block Glen Avon Way, Zionsville, ZPD