Boone Beat

Mar. 6—Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:

March 5

3:07 a.m. — A man called a hotel 36 times and threatened to shoot the staff, 6000 block S. Perry Worth Road, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department

March 4

10:31 p.m. — A man threatened children, 1100 block Clifford Court, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department, Boone County Sheriff's Office

6:57 p.m. — The caller knows nothing can be done about it, but a man is walking on the sidewalk around the area, and he doesn't want the man to walk there, he chased the man off and wants to report a vagrant, 2300 block Roselawn Drive, Lebanon, LPD

6:35 p.m. — A shopper told an employee that she feels unsafe around the man with her and believes he's under the influence of drugs, one arrested, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

5:15 p.m. — A 13-year-old girl was caught stealing in a store, 200 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD

4:15 p.m. — A woman who was fired had approached another employee and tried to buy a shotgun from him for "personal reasons," they don't believe she's a threat to the business but want police to be aware, 100 block S. Mount Zion Road, Lebanon, LPD

3:41 p.m. — Police stopped a driver accused of brandishing a firearm at another motorist and found a gun and marijuana, interstate 865 mile marker 3.6, Zionsville, BCSO, LPD, WPD

1:10 p.m. — A man paid a couple outside of a drugstore $5,600 for jewelry and learned the jewelry is fake, 200 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

10:52 a.m. — Battery of an employee by a truck driver, 500 block S. Ind. 39, Lebanon, LPD

9:01 a.m. — A caller reported that a suspicious car with tinted windows had been parked outside and running since 7 a.m., police found teenagers doing teenager things and told them to go home, 200 block W. Pine Street, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department

1:43 a.m. — The caller thinks people are smoking marijuana in a car, police destroyed the marijuana, 1600 block Jacques Drive, Lebanon, LPD

12:01 a.m. — Gunshots heard, Express Lane and Whistle Way, Zionsville, ZPD

March 3

7:48 p.m. — A toddler's hand became trapped in a ravioli can, 100 block N. Main Street, Advance, BCSO

4:23 p.m. — Rental home scam advertised via Facebook, 6300 block Silver Leaf Drive, Zionsville, WPD, ZPD

3:12 p.m. — Two Billy goats running at large, County Road 850 E. and Hunt Club Road, Zionsville, ZPD

1 p.m. — Building's roof collapsed, first block N. Lebanon Street, Jamestown, Jamestown Fire Department

11:42 a.m. — Car stolen, 800 block Cohen Street, Lebanon, LPD

11:31 a.m. — A man crossing the street fell and is acting crazy, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

9:41 a.m. — A woman broke into a front door and pushed a man, 100 block W. Walnut street, Lebanon, LPD

3:38 a.m. — Boots stolen, 400 block S. Enterprise Boulevard, Lebanon, LPD

March 2

11:48 p.m. — One arrested on suspicion of strangulation and domestic battery in front of a child, 3700 block Lilac Lane, Whitestown,

8:56 p.m. — Prescription overdose, 1800 block Sprucewood Drive, Lebanon, Witham EMS

7:57 p.m. — A woman was arrested after drive-thru restaurant staff thought her to be intoxicated and asked her to park to wait for her order while police came, 1500 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD

7:10 p.m. — Two woman verbally abused two toddlers outside a store, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

7:07 p.m. — Prescription fraud, 6200 block N. Caldwell Road, Lebanon, BCSO

7:02 p.m. — Someone is burning something that smells like plastic and is putting out a great deal of smoke, 400 block S. Main Street, Advance, Advance Fire Department

5:27 p.m. — Mail stolen, 4800 block W. 106th Street, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department

3:49 p.m. — Someone used a woman's Social Security number to fraudulently access her bank account, 6500 block Amherst Way, Zionsville, BCSO

12:57 p.m. — Hot tub and miscellaneous parts stolen from home under construction, 3400 block Blubaugh Avenue, Thorntown, BCSO

10:50 a.m. — Many catalytic converters stolen from vehicles overnight, 10800 block Andrade Drive, Zionsville, ZPD

8:12 a.m. — An opossum is staggering on the sidewalk, 100 block N. 8th Street, Zionsville, ZPD

7:34 a.m. — All of a man's tools were taken and a home under construction was entered, 5300 block Pembridge Lane, Zionsville, BCSO