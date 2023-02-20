Boone Beat

Feb. 20—Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:

Feb. 19

10:59 p.m. — Two men fighting outside, report filed for mutual battery, 900 block Syracuse Drive, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff's Office, Lebanon Police Department

10:08 p.m. — Someone dropped off pizzas for police, 1075 Parkway Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department

6:07 p.m. — Narcan administered to an unconscious man, 500 block Glendale Drive, Lebanon, LPD

4:07 p.m. — A woman and her dog were on a walk when another dog broke free of its leash and attacked her dog, 200 block W. Busby Street, Lebanon, LPD

2:39 p.m. — The toilet is overflowing onto the floor, the caller wants information to get a plumber and insists on talking to an officer, 4000 block Huntsman Drive, Zionsville, ZPD

2:24 p.m. — Neighbors became upset when the caller asked them to clean up their large dogs' poop and now they stomp up and down the stairs, 400 block Longley Drive, Lebanon, LPD

2:02 p.m. — The caller is following a van loaded with children in the back who are holding up a sign that says "help" and waving, the children were pranking their driver, Interstate 65 mile marker 159 Lebanon, LPD

1:48 p.m. — Currency exchange scam, 6200 block Mills Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department

1:24 p.m. — Food in the oven exploded and broke the door glass, 6000 block Ferguson Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Fire Department

10:49 a.m. — A former coworker with drug and alcohol problems used the caller's photos to make a fake online profile, 300 block N. East Street, Lebanon, LPD

5:20 a.m. — Someone broke into a man's car outside of a bar last night and took ammunition out of his gun magazine but left the gun, the man is worried the thief will use the ammunition in the commission of a crime and it will be traced back to him, police will call him later after he sobers up, 100 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

12:49 a.m. — A car alarm went off and the caller saw teen boys going in and out of the vehicle, 11500 block Wood Hollow Trail, Zionsville, ZPD

Feb. 18

4:39 p.m. — Grass fire, 3473 S. County Road 450 E., Whitestown, WFD

3:08 p.m. — Lock box found in a yard, 6200 block Montana Springs Drive, Zionsville, ZPD

2:54 p.m. — A battery report was filed after an employee threw something at her employer, 4200 block Anson Boulevard, Whitestown, WPD

Feb. 17

3:05 p.m. — Someone opened an account in the caller's name, 300 block Camden Drive, Zionsville, ZPD

2:17 p.m. — Fraudulent check passed to bank, 2100 block Garfield Street, Lebanon, LPD

12:59 p.m. — Truck burgled and $5,000 taken from it, 6200 block Montana Springs Drive, Zionsville, ZPD

12:17 p.m. — Sex crime against a child, Jamestown, BCSO

10:55 a.m. — Police pursued a stolen vehicle that crashed on Ind. 267 after leaving Interstate 65, and took seven juveniles into custody, BCSO

6:37 p.m. — Stolen license plate spotted on a vehicle on Ind. 267 at C.R. 750 S., Lebanon, BCSO

6:02 p.m. — Fight among four employees, 300 block Purity Drive, Lebanon, LPD