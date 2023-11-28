Boone Beat

Nov. 28—Area emergency service agencies responded to the following calls for service:

Nov. 27

8:33 p.m. — A woman's ex-husband's intoxicated ex-girlfriend keeps leaving vulgar messages on her phone, police called and asked her to stop, 4700 block Elizaville Road, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department

7:31 p.m. — A pregnant woman wanted an escort to leave her ex-boyfriend's home after he threatened her via text that said she should killer herself, police told her the message was more of an opinion than a threat, and she should block his number, 600 block Syracuse Drive, Lebanon, LPD

5:08 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant charging her with operating while intoxicated, 6500 block Yorkshire Circle, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff's Office

4:35 p.m. — Video captured of two tires being slashed, 5400 block E. County Road 500 S., Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department

3:24 p.m. — A vehicle hit the corner of the U.S. Post Office, 116 N. West St., Lebanon, LPD

2:30 p.m. — Someone used a woman's identity to apply for 10 loans and obtain mobile phone service, 7800 block Blue Jay Way, Zionsville, WPD

2:19 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant charging escape, 500 block S. Ind. 39, Lebanon, BCSO, LPD

1:06 p.m. — Sixty sheets of plywood stolen, 4100 block Hamilton Run, Zionsville, BCSO

9:47 a.m. — Christmas tree in the roadway, Whitestown Parkway and Center Drive, Whitestown, WPD

8:58 a.m. — A man's neighbor's floodlight shines into his home in an intentional attempt to harass him, he's called police several times, and nothing has changed, police returned in the evening and it didn't look intentional, 300 block S. C.R. 775 E., Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department