Boone Beat

Mar. 8—Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:

March 7

9:49 p.m. — An older man with a gray beard and a broken foot crawled from one gas station to another, 4200 block S. Ind. 267, Whitestown, Whitestown Fire Department

6:41 p.m. — A woman shoplifted and it was video recorded, 200 block S. Ford Road, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department

5:28 p.m. — Medics were called for an intoxicated, unresponsive person, 100 block W. Camp Street, Lebanon, LPD

5:07 p.m. — Someone opened three cell phone lines and financed three new phones by using his name, 6600 block Timberline Trail, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department

5:11 p.m. — An employee's boyfriend came into a restaurant, threatened her and pushed tables and chairs around, 100 block W. Main Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department

5:12 p.m. — A man paid for a dog via PayPal and the people won't give it to him, he fell victim to a puppies-for-sale scam, 5900 block Howard Street, Lebanon, LPD

4 p.m. — A man has made three attempts to cash a fraudulent check and has also attempted it at several other locations, 100 block S. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD

3:56 p.m. — A school bus hit the caller's dog and continued on its route, Lebanon has a leash ordinance, nothing can be done because the dog was loose and running in the street, Boone County Sheriff's Office

3:25 p.m. — A couple's cat bit the husband and another cat and they can't get a veterinary appointment for a week, 9100 block Farmington Court, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff's Office

3:01 p.m. — A truck and a semitrailer wrecked and a truck ran into a house, Ind. 75 and Ind. 32, Thorntown, BCSO

1:44 p.m. — A woman's mother wants to start dumpster diving, and she's afraid her mother will get into trouble for it, 1000 block Parkway Drive, Zionsville, ZPD

1:22 p.m. — A man with an injured leg is sitting next to the road, Holiday Farms Boulevard and U.S. 421, Zionsville, ZPD

12:46 p.m. — An elderly woman is walking two dogs in the road and stopping traffic, Oak Street and County Road 800 E., Whitestown, BCSO, ZPD

12:38 p.m. — A man is flagging people down to ask for money, Ind. 32 and U.S. 421, Zionsville, BCSO

10:25 a.m. — A school air conditioning system malfunctioned and smoked, and the school was evacuated, 4700 S. C.R. 975 E., Zionsville, Zionsville Fire Department

8:14 a.m. — A very unpleasant woman hid in the restroom, where she removed her clothes, burned things, and was possibly doing drugs, 4100 block W. Indianapolis Road, Whitestown, WPD

7:13 a.m. — A power saw and nail gun were stolen from a vehicle, 400 block N. Mount Zion Road, Lebanon, LPD