Boone Beat

Nov. 29—Area emergency service agencies responded to the following calls for service:

Nov. 28

6:04 p.m. — Fireplace gas line rupture, 1100 block Crown Point Zionsville, Zionsville Fire Department

5:07 p.m. — Arrest made on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, marijuana possession, South Street and Ping Avenue, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department

3:48 p.m. — Medics transported a person seen walking through fields without a coat, 3700 block N. County Road E., Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff's Office

2:58 p.m. — Mail stolen from two boxes, 9700 block Soaring Hawk Circle, Zionsville, BCSO

2:21 p.m. — A woman's ex-husband's ex-girlfriend is still leaving hurtful text messages, 4700 block Elizaville Road, Lebanon, BCSO

12:24 p.m. — Building materials stolen, 3800 block Palmetto Circle, Zionsville, BCSO

10:56 a.m. — Domestic battery, 2400 block Seren Drive, Lebanon, LPD

10:43 a.m. — A car pulled up to a home's back door, and two males got out and tried to enter the garage service door, 1600 block Promontory Trail, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department

Nov. 27

8:33 p.m. — A woman's ex-husband's intoxicated ex-girlfriend keeps leaving vulgar messages on her phone, police called and asked her to stop, 4700 block Elizaville Road, LPD

7:31 p.m. — A pregnant woman wanted an escort to leave her ex-boyfriend's home after he threatened her via text that said she should kill herself, police told her the message was more of an opinion than a threat, and she should block his number, 600 block Syracuse Drive, Lebanon, LPD

5:08 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant charging her with operating while intoxicated, 6500 block Yorkshire Circle, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff's Office

4:35 p.m. — Video captured of two tires being slashed, 5400 block E. C.R. 500 S., Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department

3:24 p.m. — A vehicle hit the corner of the U.S. Post Office, 116 N. West St., Lebanon, LPD

2:30 p.m. — Someone used a woman's identity to apply for 10 loans and obtain mobile phone service, 7800 block Blue Jay Way, Zionsville, WPD

2:19 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant charging escape, 500 block S. Ind. 39, Lebanon, BCSO, LPD

1:06 p.m. — Sixty sheets of plywood was stolen, 4100 block Hamilton Run, Zionsville, BCSO

9:47 a.m. — Christmas tree in the roadway, Whitestown Parkway and Center Drive, Whitestown, WPD

8:58 a.m. — A man's neighbor's floodlight shines into his home in an intentional attempt to harass him, he's called police several times and nothing has changed, police returned in the evening and it didn't look intentional, 300 block S. C.R. 775 E., Zionsville, ZPD