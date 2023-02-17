Boone Beat

Feb. 17—Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:

Feb. 16

9:25 p.m. — A man who claimed to be a Moorish Sovereign Citizen was released with a warning after being stopped for failing to signal a lane change, police identified him electronically, 6600 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, Whitestown Police Department, Zionsville Police Department

8:45 p.m. — A man went door-to-door, looking into houses, first block Penn Place, Zionsville, ZPD

6:46 p.m. — Overwhelming smell of marijuana, 200 block N. Meridian Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department

4:52 p.m. — A driver is slumped over the wheel of a truck in a field, Ford Road and 96th Street, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff's Office, ZPD

4:46 p.m. — Someone opened a fraudulent credit card in the caller's name, 600 block S. County Road 900 E., Zionsville, BCSO

4:13 p.m. — A man who cut his neck, wrists and abdomen in a car in front of a store, was taken to Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, 400 block N. Lebanon Street, Jamestown, Jamestown Police and Fire departments

1:37 p.m. — A man described by an officer as having a severe attitude problem walked in and went through the entire building, "wasn't a fan of me," officer reported, 6500 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, WPD

11:02 a.m. — Credit card fraud, 4900 block Markham Way, Zionsville, ZPD

8:31 a.m. — Cement mixer stolen from construction site, 5000 block E. C.R. 750 S., Lebanon, WPD

7:17 a.m. — Children were loaded into a second bus when their Western Boone bus became stuck in a ditch, 250 block W. C.R. 750 S., Lebanon, BCSO

3:35 a.m. — A man unknown to the caller pounded on her car window and screamed at her, one person arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, 300 block N. East Street, Lebanon, LPD

12:57 a.m. — A traffic stop led to an arrest on suspicion of meth possession, 1400 block W. South Street, Lebanon, LPD

Feb. 15

11:34 p.m. — A man was arrested on suspicion of battery after a pregnant woman reported that she'd been assaulted with a stun gun, 5400 block Industrial Court, Whitestown, WPD

8:49 p.m. — Dog attack, 700 block W. Chicago Street, Lebanon, LPD

7:32 p.m. — Domestic battery, 900 block Sunset Drive, Lebanon, LPD

5:55 p.m. — Two phones stolen, 6800 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, WPD

4:45 p.m. — A head-on collision caused an hours-long road closure, Ind. 47 and County Road 800 E., Sheridan, BCSO

1:33 p.m. — A man's ex-wife created a social media account in his name, created an event and published his contact information, 400 block E. Walnut Street, Lebanon, LPD

12:13 p.m. — U.S. mail is scattered on both sides of the ditch, lots of it, Ind. 38 and C.R. 900 N., Sheridan, BCSO

10:46 a.m. — Someone is cyber stalking a man on social media, threatening him, and made posts on public groups claiming that he is a predator and police are investigating him, 400 block E. Walnut St., Lebanon, LPD