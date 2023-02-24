Boone Beat

Feb. 24—Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:

Feb. 23

11:55 p.m. — A woman on a video call saw a man shove her mother, he threatened to kill the woman and her mother, 400 block W. Main Street, Lebanon Police Department, Boone County Sheriff's Office

11:30 p.m. — Drug activity, 10700 block Deandra Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department

10:32 p.m. — An intoxicated man called police to have them remove a woman from his house, but he accused an officer of being on meth and told police to leave, 400 block W. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD

6:21 p.m. — Juveniles vandalized the men's restroom near the baseball diamonds, 130 E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon, LPD

4:52 p.m. — Trash with an address dumped in a ditch, 1700 block Blubaugh Avenue, Thorntown, BCSO

3:07 p.m. — A man reached down to pet a neighbor's dog after the dog owner told him the dog is not friendly, the dog bit him, he doesn't know what to do now if the dog is outside, 1000 block Parkway Drive, Zionsville, ZPD

9:05 a.m. — Trucking company is using restricted bridges due to a closure in Interstate 65 and tearing up the shoulder of the road, 7811 W. County Road 700 S., Jamestown, BCSO