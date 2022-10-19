Boone Co. sheriff: Conner HS student accused of threatening teacher

A juvenile is charged with a felony after a threat was made to a Conner High School teacher this week, according to the Boone County sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the student who attended the school in Hebron was arrested after screenshots circulated of a social media chat threatening a teacher's life.

The chats were reported to the Boone County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night.

The teen has been charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. The Enquirer is not identifying the juvenile.

He confessed to making the threats to deputies who went to the student's home, the sheriff's office said.

The juvenile is now in the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Boone County teen charged with terroristic threatening