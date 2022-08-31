Boone councilman's lawsuit claims commissioner schemed to harm his reputation

Aug. 31—Boone County Councilman Aaron Williams filed a civil lawsuit against Boone County Commissioner Tom Santelli on Tuesday.

Santelli deliberately lied about Williams, falsely accused him, and worked with others to defame him as part of a political scheme to damage Williams' career, according to the suit filed in Boone Superior Court I.

Specifically, the lawsuit claims, Santelli conspired with Boone County Human Resources Director Megan Smith to concoct "... a false and defamatory set of lies," to harm his career.

The complaint further claims the county's three commissioners as a group do not appreciate Williams' dedication to Boone County citizens and together, they "...engaged in a deliberate and unlawful scheme to destroy Williams' political, professional and personal career all because Williams is not a 'yes' man for the commissioners and does not follow the political demands of the commissioners by rubber stamping projects the commissioners want approved."

The two remaining Boone County Commissioners, Don Lawson and Jeff Wolfe, are not named in the lawsuit.

"The Commissioners are aware of the recent filings in court regarding a personnel matter," the commissioners said through their publicist Wednesday. "At this time, the Commissioners have no comment on the pending litigation."

Boone County Human Resources Director Megan Smith filed a lawsuit against the county and Williams in federal court in July, claiming that Williams sexually harassed her and then intentionally inflicted emotional distress on her.

"Williams engaged in extreme and outrageous conduct, including vile, disrespectful and insolent comments and unwanted touching," Smith's attorney, Kathleen DeLaney of Indianapolis, wrote in the complaint. That case is pending.

Also, Santelli told other officials that Williams is a "serial sexual abuser/harasser," that others have accused him of sexual harassment on multiple occasions, and that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation of Williams that is expected to result in criminal charges, according to Williams' complaint.

Story continues

Williams claims that he infuriated commissioners, Santelli in particular, by questioning their request for funds for a justice center last year and for subsequent projects thereafter, and that Santelli and others then conspired against him to harm his career.

Santelli's statements and Smith's claim are 100% false but damaged Williams' reputation, according to his complaint.

Williams seeks compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees and costs, and other just and proper relief. He is represented by Jason Delk of Delk McNally of Muncie. Williams has demanded a jury trial, but no date had been set as of Wednesday.

Santelli had not yet responded to the complaint, nor listed an attorney, as of Wednesday.

View Williams' complaint in its entirety online at reporter.net.