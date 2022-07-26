Boone County, Columbia Third Ward candidates make final fundraising push before Aug. 2 election

Voters received "I Voted in the Boone County election" stickers in 2020 at the Columbia Public Library.

Boone County candidates in contested races are making their final fundraising push ahead of the Aug. 2 primary.

Campaign finance reports for eight days before the election were filed Monday with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Republicans will select from among two candidates for their party's nomination for Boone County presiding commissioner, while Democrats will select from among three candidates for the Boone County recorder of deeds nomination.

Previously: How Boone County candidate fundraising, expenses have progressed since April

Candidates will go on to face off against uncontested candidates on the other side of the political spectrum in November. The deadline for independent candidates to file a campaign petition is Aug. 1.

A special election will also be held to break a tie from back in April in the Columbia City Council Third Ward race.

There is no Republican challenger for associate circuit Division 10 judge. Whoever wins the August primary among the Democratic candidates will become the presumptive winner of the judgeship.

Presiding commissioner

Between July 1 and July 21, uncontested Democrat Kip Kendrick received approximately $9,849 in monetary and in-kind donations, including a $6,000 loan. His to-date election cycle receipts total $48,691.

He started the reporting cycle with $160,537 on-hand. Following receipts and paying expenses of $6,478, Kendrick was left with $163,343 going into August. His only outstanding debt is the loan.

The largest monetary contributions in the period were $1,000, including from Nexus PAC, which has provided money to both Democratic and Republican candidates, according to Access Missouri. Other monetary donations ranged from $20 to $250.

Expenses mostly went to providing intern income, paying campaign strategists and creating campaign materials.

Republican Connie Leipard has raised $3,347 in monetary and in-kind donations since July 1, bringing her election cycle total to $44,906. A campaign finance report addendum noted $509 in outstanding debt has cleared the bank.

Story continues

She started the reporting cycle with $24,800. After receipts and $8,436 in expenses, she was left with $18,399 on hand.

The single-largest $1,000 monetary donation came from Builder's Association PAC. Leipard is owner of Quality Drywall Construction. Other monetary donations ranged from $27 to $250. Expenses covered advertising costs.

Republican James Pounds continues to conduct a word-of-mouth campaign, meaning he has not received donations or raised or spent enough money to be required to create a candidate committee with the ethics commission.

Columbia Third Ward

Incumbent Karl Skala has raised approximately $701 since July 1, bringing his election cycle receipts total to $12,284. He started the reporting cycle with $5,125. Following receipts and expenses of nearly $60 he was left with around $5,767 in cash on-hand. He has $1,500 in outstanding debt.

Skala received donations of $500 and $100 this period among other smaller amounts. Expenses were related to online payments.

Challenger Roy Lovelady's final fundraising push raised $50, bringing his election cycle total to $8,580. He started the reporting cycle with $3,168. Following receipts and $1,949 in expenses, he was left with $1,269. He has no debt.

Since the donation was less than $100, Lovelady does not have to itemize by name of the donor. Expenses paid for advertising, food and other supplies.

Recorder of deeds

Deputy recorder Shannon Martin raised no additional monetary donations, but did receive about $271 from in-kind donations July, putting her election cycle total at about $926.

The Democrat started the reporting cycle with about $167 in cash on-hand. This remained due to no monetary donations or expenses. She has no outstanding debt.

More: Boone County recorder of deeds candidates discuss their reasons for running

Democrat Bob Nolte raised roughly $1,914 in monetary and in-kind donations, bringing his election cycle total to $26,847. He started the cycle with $15,048 on hand. Following donations and expenses of $8,239, he was left with $8,439. He has $2,000 in outstanding debt.

The single-largest monetary donation was $300, while other monetary donations ranged from $50 to $250. A majority of expenses went to creating campaign materials and paying campaign staff.

Democrat Nick Knoth raised roughly $9,028 from monetary and in-kind sources, including a $7,000 loan, bringing his election cycle total to $26,720.

He started with about $2,398 in cash on-hand. Following receipts and $9,584 in expenses he was left with $1,463. His only outstanding debt is the loan.

More: Here's what candidates in contested Boone County races said about their goals for office

Monetary donations ranged from $100 to $250. A fundraiser at the Broadway Brewery Taproom raised $500 and another at D. Rowe's raised $700. Expenses for both events totaled approximately $1,176. Other expenses went to campaign material creation, advertising and mailing postage.

Republican Shamon Jones, running uncontested, is noted as filing a limited-activity eight-day-before report, so no financial information was available.

Division 10 judge

Democrat Angela Peterson in the final month before the August primary has raised $6,048 in monetary and in-kind donations, including a $4,950 loan, bringing her election cycle total to approximately $18,613.

She started the reporting period with $4,621 on hand. After receipts and $5,647 of expenses, she was left with $4,829 on hand. Her only outstanding debt is the loan.

Monetary donations ranged from $25 to $250. A majority of expenses went to the creation of campaign materials. Peterson has also entered into a $12,000 contract with 13th Judicial Circuit attorney Christina McCartney, based on the ethics commission filing.

More: Division 10 judge candidates tout experience, bridging gaps in messages to voters

Democrat Kayla Jackson-Williams received $205 during the reporting period, bringing her election cycle total to $14,500.

She started the period with $4,854. After receipts and roughly $857 in expenses, she was left with $4,201 on hand. She has no outstanding debts.

The three monetary donations she received during the reporting period ranged from $25 to $150. A majority of expenses went to creating campaign materials.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Here's the picture of Boone County candidate finances ahead of Aug. 2