Boone County Election Board boots 8 candidates from ballot, but they may return

Feb. 28—The Boone County Election Board booted eight candidates from the May primary ballot Tuesday after finding they do not meet requirements for candidacy. But the decisions may not be final.

The Indiana Supreme Court is considering a challenge to the requirements and may change them before the primary election. If it does, the candidates' names could be restored to the ballot, but only if the change comes before Wednesday, when ballots have to be certified by the state.

The missing names make the difference between an unopposed or a three-way race for Boone County Recorder. And they reduce the 10-way race for three at-large Boone County Council seats.

Election board members are Chairwoman Rebecca McClure, R; Vice Chairman Brian Jones, D; and Secretary, Boone County Clerk Lisa Bruder, R. Bruder is on a vacation this week that was planned months ago, and Deputy Clerk Melissa Smith stood in for her during Tuesday's meeting in the Boone County Annex Building.

Requirements

Indiana law requires candidates to be a member of the party in which they seek election. Their Indiana voter record proves their affiliation. All the candidates removed from the ballot Tuesday are running as Republicans.

Candidates must have voted into two previous primary elections for the party in which they seek election. Republicans, for example, must have voted on a Republican ballot during the last two primaries in which they voted.

If they can't meet the two-primary requirement, they may instead seek certification as a Republican or Democrat from the county's party chairperson. Boone County Recorder Deborah Ottinger is also the Republican Party Chairwoman. She said none of the eight sought certification from her or from Secretary Jeff Jacob.

Each disqualified candidate lacked an element of meeting the two-primary rule. Some had never voted in Indiana. Others had voted in one Republican primary only. One couple, Michael and Kathryn 'Katie' Jasionowski, were shown to have voted in the Democrat primary in 2016 and one Republican primary since then.

The Jasionowskis insist the voting records provided by the state are incorrect and that they have never voted as Democrats. They asked for time to seek an attorney's help but could not immediately provide information that would correct or dispute the state's record.

Michael argued that they were not notified of the special meeting far enough in advance to prepare a defense against the accusation and were not allowed due process.

Tuesday was the state deadline for the election board to consider candidate challenges. The board found the Jasionowskis did not meet requirements but offered them seven days to submit verifiable records to dispute the state's record.

Katie wore a T-shirt Tuesday printed with the slogan "We the people are pissed."

Supreme Court

In a normal year, candidates removed from the ballot would not be able to return.

But a candidate for a Marion County office filed a lawsuit over other aspects of the two-primary rule and a judge found in his favor. The Indiana Election Board still removed that candidate's name from the ballot Tuesday.

Secretary of State Diego Morales has filed an appeal to the lower court's decision with the Indiana Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the two-primary rule remains in effect, election board Chairwoman McClure said. But, if the Supreme Court rules in favor of the lower court judge, the candidates' names may be reinstated.

Five of the eight local candidates affected argued that the two-primary rule is unconstitutional and that, per the Indiana Constitution, all they need provide to seek office is their name, age, residency, and proof of citizenship.

They ignored the part of the constitution that sets up the Indiana Legislature, which makes the laws that govern the election board, McClure said.

McClure and Jones said the election board does not determine constitutionality of election laws but merely upholds them.

Races

Katie Jasionowski and Timothy Whitmore, both of Whitestown, were challenging Ottinger, the incumbent, for the recorder's position.

Now Ottinger is unopposed.

Whitmore, who said he's a lifelong Republican and has been involved in the party in two other states, has never voted in an Indiana election.

Jones asked Whitmore if he was asking the board to disregard Indiana law.

"I'm hoping you would stand up for the Indiana Constitution," Whitmore said.

Michael Jasionowski of Whitestown, Scott Mitchell of Lebanon and William Arnold of Zionsville were seeking one of three available at-large Boone County Council seats. Their disqualification narrows the field to seven candidates.

The three incumbents — Shari Richey of Zionsville, Dan Lamar of Lebanon and Ken Hedge of Lebanon — were elected by caucus to fill vacancies last year. Each seeks re-election to a first full term in the office.

Their rivals now are Brian Kirschbaum of Lebanon, Dustin Plunkett of Jamestown, Michael Broach of Lebanon and Timothy Cramer of Whitestown.

Some of the disqualified candidates also sought appointment as state convention delegates or precinct committee members.

And three sought only to be a delegate or precinct committee member. They are Nicole Monday and Yvonne Martinez, both of Zionsville, and Wesley Broach Sr. of Thorntown.