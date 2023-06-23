Boone County Judge finds Zionsville man unfit to stand trial for child solicitation

Jun. 23—A judge has ruled a Zionsville man accused of child solicitation as unfit to stand trial.

Trenton 'Shane' McGrath, 37, has autism. He was accused of inappropriate behavior with a school aged boy in June 2022, Zionsville Police Detective Thomas Beard wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

The boy was familiar with McGrath and the events took place when he was playing at a friend's house, according to court records.

McGrath's parents, who are also his guardians, helped police with the investigation and in their questioning of their son, according to the affidavit.

McGrath was not arrested but ordered to appear in court. Boone Superior Court I Judge Matthew Kincaid reviewed psychiatrists' reports in reaching his conclusion Tuesday that McGrath lacked the ability to understand the proceedings and assist in his own defense.

Kincaid vacated further court action but committed McGrath to the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction for competency restoration services. The DMH will be required to report McGrath's progress to the court, Kincaid wrote in his order.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused or exploited should call Indiana's child abuse hotline 1-800-800-5556 to report it. The hotline is the clearinghouse for child abuse reports but immediately sends information directly the appropriate Boone County law enforcement agency for investigation.