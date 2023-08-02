Boone County Judge sets bond for former officer, U.S. Marine, charged with child molestation

Aug. 2—A judge set bond at $25,000 Monday for a former police officer charged with six counts of child molesting.

Tanner R. Pierce, 30, formerly of Lebanon, was charged in June after his cell phone linked him to a child who made accusations against him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Four of Pierce's child molesting charges are level 1 felonies. The only thing more serious in Indiana is a murder charge. The other two charges are level 4 felonies.

Pierce was an officer with the Village of Oregon, Wisc., police department from 2017-19, according to a story in the Oregon Observer. He won a lifesaving award with the OPD in 2018.

He is a father and was a U.S. Marine Corps recruiter, according to his Facebook page.

OPD Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf issued a statement to the Observer on Monday that reads, "We were shocked and saddened to learn about the charges brought against a former member of the department ... We take these charges extremely seriously and fully support local authorities as they conduct their investigation and seek justice for the victim. Our department is committed to the highest standards of conduct for our officers, both on and off duty."

Pierce was arrested July 26. During his initial hearing Monday, Boone Superior Court I Judge Matthew Kincaid set his bond and tentatively scheduled a trial for December.

Pierce initiated and performed sexual contact with the child over six months, ending in autumn, when the child and the child's mother sought treatment, and evidence was collected, at a hospital, according to the affidavit.

The child, who was younger than 14, was having frequent anxiety attacks and was sent home from school because of one just before the mother learned of the allegations, police reported.

Pierce provided alcoholic beverages to the minor and communicated with the minor using social media, according to the affidavit. He is also charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.