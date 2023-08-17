Boone County jury finds man guilty of attempted murder after he shot his son-in-law

Aug. 17—A Boone County jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of attempting to murder his son-in-law.

Mark Wilburn, 57, was upset with his daughter's estranged husband, Michael Maxwell, and shot Maxwell when he went to his wife's home to pick up their children in January of 2020.

Wilburn pointed a gun directly at Maxwell's head and fired while the children watched just a few feet away, according to court records. Maxwell swatted at the gun and was instead shot in his neck and shoulder area. Wilburn chased Maxwell around his truck and fired at him again, but the gun jammed.

Maxwell's wife's boyfriend took him to Witham Hospital, and he survived.

Wilburn's grandchildren told police their grandfather shot their dad and nearly shot them.

Jury selection began Monday, and the jury on Tuesday evening returned verdicts of guilty on all counts: attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Craig Olsinski, Major Felony Prosecutor TK Morris, paralegal Abbigail Seymour, victim advocate Alexandra Dixon, and Lebanon Police Detective Bryan Spencer made up the prosecution team.

"We appreciate the jury's thoughtful consideration of the evidence and are grateful for their verdict," Olsinski said after the trial. "Our prosecution team put forth a great effort in this case. However, our work for the victim and our community is not over yet, as we still have a sentencing hearing."

Wilburn is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 25 before Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein.

"We are overjoyed that the jury returned this verdict for the victim and his family," Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said. "I am so proud of the hard work and dedication on this case demonstrated by Craig Olsinski, TK Morris, and Lebanon Police Detective Bryan Spencer. They presented a terrific investigation and case to the jury."