Boone County legislators pledge their support for the University of Missouri

Boone County legislators on Thursday pledged their support for the University of Missouri to an audience made up of members of the Boone County Chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association at Grand Cru Restaurant.

The four Democrats and two Republican said they agree on their support of MU, whatever else they disagree on.

"We can all agree that Mizzou is important and keeping Mizzou strong keeps Missouri strong," said State Rep. Doug Mann, D-Columbia.

State funding for the university has increased from $360 million in 2020 to a proposed $503 million this year, said Mun Choi, MU chancellor and system president.

"The great things that happen at the university would not happen without the people in this room," Choi said.

He thanked the legislators, singling out Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R- Columbia.

"I am just so grateful," Choi said. "You believe in the work that we do."

Compliments also flowed the other way when Rowden spoke.

"Mun Choi is a rock star in ways you cannot describe," Rowden said.

Regardless of party everyone loves MU, he said.

There will be challenges, he said.

"You cannot push back against results," Rowden said. "You get to cut through the politics. You just get to do good things well."

When MU was suffering in 2015 and 2016, his job was more difficult, but the university's rise makes for a more easy lift.

"I think the future is as bright as it's ever been for the University of Missouri."

Rowden received praise from State Rep. Adrian Plank, D-Columbia, for stripping committee assignments from Republicans who prevented business in the Senate.

"You deserve props for standing up," Plank said.

Those who prevent things getting done aren't helping, Plank said.

"That's a waste of our time," he said. "That's a waste of your time. That's a waste of taxpayers' money."

State Rep. Kathy Steinhoff, D-Columbia said her education from MU allowed for her 34-year teaching career before being elected to office.

"I am personally invested in and proud and passionate about public education," Steinhoff said. "I am personally invested in and proud and passionate about the University of Missouri."

The state funding proposal for MU is a 3% increase, but she's hoping for 5%, said Steinhoff, who is on the House Budget Committee.

"One thing you don't know about the budget is it ain't over until it's over," Steinhoff said. "I'm hoping we can get a little more."

The 5% would give MU more money to advance and to pay employees, she said.

That also was a point made by State Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia.

"That's a starting point," Smith said of the 3% proposal. "You don't just take that and swallow it."

It would be State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch's last forum, because she's term-limited, she said.

"I am so proud of MU," Reisch said. "We all know the impact MU has throughout the state."

Last week in a committee hearing Reisch repeated an unfounded and discredited claim that students in Columbia Public Schools act like animals and use litter boxes to relieve themselves.

When asked after the forum if she thought MU students used litter boxes, she walked away without answering.

Mann promoted the MU Research Reactor.

"We are a world leader in that area," Mann said.

This session will present challenges, said Mann, who isn't seeking reelection.

"One of the problems is going to be egos and the limited amount of oxygen in the building," he said.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on X at @rmckinney9

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou Alumni Association members hear from Boone County legislators