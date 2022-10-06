A Boone County man was indicted Tuesday on charges that he sex trafficked two people, one of whom was trafficked as a minor and into adulthood, according to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Jason Marley, 51, is charged with three counts of human trafficking and 15 counts of forgery, according to court documents. He faces additional drug charges. According to Cameron, Marley had methamphetamine.

Marley is being held at the Boone County Jail on a $1 million bond.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Boone County man indicted on sex trafficking charges