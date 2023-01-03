Boone County police search for 'armed and dangerous' man in killing of 16-year-old girl

An 18-year-old Cincinnati man is wanted for murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Burlington, Kentucky, early this morning.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Demarkus Hedges is at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Witnesses said Hedges shot Scarlett Tucker, in the head after she refused to pick up a bag of marijuana that had fallen to the floor in the bedroom of a home in the 3000 block of Silver Brook Drive, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Hedges then fled the home in a 2010 maroon Nissan Maxima, witnesses told investigators who found Tucker dead when they arrived at the scene about 2:15 a.m. The Maxima has an Ohio temporary tag of P766470.

Demarkus Hedges

The witnesses cooperating with the investigation, which is continuing, were in the home at the time of the shooting. They include an 18-year-old female who lives there, a 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male.

All five people had spent much of Monday and Tuesday morning together in Cincinnati and Covington. They returned to the home in Burlington about 1:30 a.m.

Hedges is about 6 feet, three inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans with a black hooded sweatshirt .

The warrant out for his arrest includes charges of murder, tampering with evidence and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Anyone with information about Hedges’ whereabouts is asked to call Boone County investigators at 859-334-2227 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Shooting death of teen girl in Burlington spurs search for suspect