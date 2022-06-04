Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight found dead at his home Saturday

Columbia police respond to an incident Saturday on Memorial Court in south Columbia. Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead at his home.

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead at his south Columbia home on Saturday, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said.

The death occurred by apparent gunshot, and no foul play is suspected, Jones said.

Police were called to the home at 9:35 a.m. Saturday, the chief confirmed.

Several police cruisers and a crime scene investigation van were on the scene at Memorial Court before Jones addressed members of the media.

“It’s a sad day,” Jones said, ending the news conference.

After four terms as Boone County prosecuting attorney, Knight announced plans earlier this year to not seek reelection in hopes he could don a judge's robe in two years' time. Knight told the Tribune at the time he was strongly considering seeking the Boone County Circuit Court judgeship for Division III in 2024 if the seat was vacant.

While Knight did not share other plans he had after his prosecutor tenure would have ended Dec. 31, he said speaking engagements for organizations focused on preventing child abuse or domestic abuse were on his radar.

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight gives his opening statement in the Joseph Elledge murder trial last year in Judge Brouck Jacobs' 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Boone County.

As prosecuting attorney, Knight was responsible for the enforcement of state criminal law and child support enforcement within Boone County.

Knight was born and raised in Columbia. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1985, earned a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Missouri in 1989 and secured a law degree from the MU School of Law in 1992.

In September 1992, Knight was hired as an assistant prosecuting attorney by former Boone County Prosecutor Joe Moseley. In April 1999, former Boone County Prosecutor Kevin Crane promoted Knight to the position of first assistant prosecuting attorney. In 2006, Knight ran unopposed for county prosecuting attorney and was sworn into office on Jan. 1, 2007. In 2010, 2014 and 2018, he ran unopposed and retained the office.

During his career as prosecutor, Knight handled thousands of criminal cases including numerous murder prosecutions, the county states on its website. As an administrator, Knight was ultimately responsible for thousands of criminal cases filed each year by the prosecutor's office, ranging from traffic offenses to murder in the first degree.

