Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight found dead Saturday in Columbia home, police say

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead at his home Saturday morning, Columbia police said.

Police were called to Knight’s house around 9:35 a.m., Toni Messina, a spokeswoman for the Columbia Police Department, said in an email.

Knight was found with an apparent gunshot wound and no foul play is suspected, Messina said.

Knight was elected as the Boone County prosecutor in 2006 after running unopposed. He was re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018, according to the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Previously, Knight served as an assistant prosecuting attorney from 1992 to 1999 and then as first assistant prosecuting attorney from 1999 to 2006.

Born and raised in Columbia, Knight graduated from Hickman High School in 1985. He graduated with a degree in business administration from the University of Missouri in 1989 and from Missouri’s School of Law in 1992, the website for the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

Knight announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection, the Colubmia Daily Tribune reported. Knight told the newspaper he was “strongly considering” seeking the Boone County Circuit Court judgeship for Division III in 2024.

State leaders reacted to news of Knight’s death on social media Saturday afternoon.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said on Twitter that Knight was a colleague who was fully committed to his work.

“But I will remember him as the kind, patient and diligent man that he remained through the many years that we served together. RIP,” she posted.

The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys said Knight was a passionate advocate and public servant.

“Our prayers are with Dan’s family and office,” the organization said.