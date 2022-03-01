Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight will not seek reelection, considers 2024 run for judge

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight gives his opening statement in the Joseph Elledge murder trial last year in Judge Brouck Jacobs' 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Boone County.

After four terms as Boone County prosecuting attorney, Dan Knight plans to hang up that hat in hopes he can don a judge's robe in two years' time.

Knight announced Monday he will not seek reelection as prosecutor. He told the Tribune during a phone interview Tuesday he is strongly considering seeking the Boone County Circuit Court judgeship for Division III in 2024 if the seat is vacant.

The Division III seat is currently held by Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane.

A judgeship is a natural progression for prosecutors, Knight said. His previous prosecutorial experience would help in managing a courtroom, he said.

While Knight did not want to share other plans he has after his prosecutor tenure ends Dec. 31, he said speaking engagements for organizations focused on preventing child abuse or domestic abuse were on his radar.

"I have 10 more months to be prosecutor," Knight said. "Our office is functioning at a high level now and I want to make sure it is in great shape when I leave. I want to finish strong."

Another motivation behind's Knight's decision to not seek reelection is how an election process could have played out if he had.

If Knight, a Democrat, had won a fifth, four-year term as prosecutor, and then sought a judgeship during that time and won, he would not be able to finish out that fifth term as prosecutor. The governor would then appoint a new county prosecutor instead of Boone County citizens, Knight said.

Knight said announcing his decision now provides plenty of time for interested individuals to file before filing closes March 29.

Knight: Decision considered over several weeks

Knight has mulled the decision to not run again for several weeks, he said.

He did not want to prematurely send a signal that he wasn't running again, so he filed for reelection last Tuesday, he said.

After filing last week, Knight self-imposed a one-week deadline to make a final decision, he said. He added he did not think there would be harm in him withdrawing one month before the filing deadline.

Roger Johnson, also a Democrat, announced his candidacy for the prosecutor seat last Tuesday. As of Monday, no one else has filed to run for the position.

The primary election is Aug. 2.

The next prosecutor should lead by example and be willing to take on challenging cases, Knight said.

"The prosecutor should be out trying cases and that is the way to get the respect of the other prosecutors in the office," he said. "That is what I brought to the table when I came on."

Knight, as prosecutor, said he puts in 80 to 90 hours of work per week.

"That can take a toll, there is no doubt about it," Knight said. "... I will miss sinking my teeth into cases, really digging in and doing everything I can to achieve justice."

Criminal deterrents and public awareness

When Knight tries a case, it is a matter of deterring other criminals from committing similar crimes, along with raising awareness among crime victims and the public, he said.

Knight referenced the recent Joseph Elledge murder and child abuse cases. Elledge was convicted in November for the second-degree murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji, and last week pleaded guilty to child abuse, child endangerment and domestic abuse involving the couple's young child.

"It was important for us to get justice for Mengqi," Knight said.

Even before Ji's remains were found last March, Knight was pursuing a first-degree murder case against him.

"By filing the case without having a body, I was sending a message," Knight said. "Even if you think you have successfully disposed of a body and killed someone, you can still be charged. That was an aggressive position to take, but I felt strongly about it."

Knight said the murder case could serve as awareness and education for victims of similar domestic situations. This was in reference to how Elledge treated Ji in secret recordings played at the November trial.

"Hopefully people who were made aware of that case spotted the warning signs and were able to get out of their abusive relationship," Knight said. "... (The Elledge) case highlighted issues related to domestic violence and the red flags that are out there."

Knight hopes the evidence of soil and vegetation samples can help guide law enforcement to use that investigative technique in the future.

Knight wants people to call law enforcement when they witness criminal activity, he said, referencing a 2008 child abuse case. Ten days before a child died because of neglect and abuse by his parents, two people saw the condition of the child, who had his arms and legs taped together, and did not report it, Knight said.

This is what can happen when there is a "no-snitch" mentality, he said.

If nothing else, he encouraged people to at least make a report to CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 if they want to stay anonymous.

Advancing technology and criminal cases

When Knight started as an assistant prosecutor, DNA evidence was becoming a more common part of cases, but still was in its infancy, he said.

"I handled some DNA cases early on. It kind of became my specialty," he said.

Other advancements over Knight's career include more regular recording of witness and defendant interviews for accuracy; other physical evidence capturing, such as soil; and cell phone and computer analyses.

"We have had more and more recordings of statements given by criminal defendants, victims and witnesses," Knight said. "It is great for accuracy, but the workload increases quite a bit when we have that."

The Boone County Prosecutor's Office has 16 assistant prosecutors. There nearly are 9,000 pending cases this year, so prosecutors are facing a workload of between 450 and 600 cases each.

The prosecutor's office handles every single criminal case in the county, unlike the public defender's office, which has 18 attorneys at its disposal, Knight said, adding that office still has its challenges.

He estimated the public defender's office covers about one-third of Boone County criminal cases, while the other two-thirds are handled by private attorneys.

While Knight has sought to bring in additional prosecutors, they were not approved during the county budget process, he said.

"We are doing more with less. We have prosecutors I am amazed by. There is great teamwork and great camaraderie in the office," Knight said.

A nearly 30-year career

Knight has served as prosecutor for the past 15 years after first being elected in 2006 and running unopposed in each election that followed.

He has served in the prosecutor's office for 29 years in roles including assistant prosecutor and first assistant prosecutor before being elected into his current role.

"From the time I started working here, I have loved my job because I have had the opportunity to do the right thing every single day," he wrote Monday in a news release. "I have always felt so fortunate to be able to pursue my passions of seeking justice and making Boone County safe.

"I would like to thank the citizens of Boone County for electing me to serve for four terms as the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney," he wrote. "It has been a true honor to have served in this capacity, and I will always be grateful."

Knight comes from a lineage of lawyers. His father, David, still practices law.

After earning his undergraduate degree in business at the University of Missouri, Knight said he had a couple options for his graduate degree, and an academic adviser pointed him toward law.

The trial process intrigued Knight, he said. Becoming an assistant prosecutor back in 1992 gave him the opportunity to participate in jury trials.

Even while studying law, he already was focused on criminal law, clerking in the prosecutor's office before his graduation from the MU School of Law.

