Boone County Traffic Safety Partnership adds patrols to catch unsafe motorists around school buses, particularly for stop-arm violations

Aug. 5—Children pack their new pencils and return to area bus stops this month, and the Boone County Traffic Safety Partnership is increasing patrols to protect them.

The partnership includes law enforcement from the Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Jamestown, Lebanon, Thorntown, Whitestown and Zionsville police departments.

Officers from those agencies are increasing patrols for school bus stop-arm violations, speeding, and other forms of reckless driving around buses and in school zones.

The overtime patrols are part of the state's Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program and are funded with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

"When a school bus' red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, drivers must come to a complete stop," LPD Officer Aaron Carlson said. "This is not a suggestion. It's the law."

Local police participate in this event annually, but the stakes may be higher than usual in Boone County at present.

Students and parents throughout the county reported during the last school year that motorists routinely ignored their bus' stop arms and even speeded by.

A Thorntown Elementary School student in spring showed Boone County Commissioners photos of a vehicle passing his bus' stop arm on north Witt Road.

"I am here to talk to you about safety for me and my friends," Corbin Burnell read to commissioners from a letter he brought. "We are scared that our bus, or our cars, will be hit by a huge truck that doesn't want to stop for us, because we have already been having problems with it."

Western Boone Superintendent Rob Ramey said in April that motorists had passed his corporation's stop arms 28 times since January. Two were in Advance, three on county roads, and the remainder on state roads. But dangerous violations aren't isolated to the Western Boone Community Schools District.

Story continues

"It's happening all over the county," Boone County Sheriff Tony Harris said in spring. "It's not just happening in one area. We take it very seriously. Any time we get a complaint from a school or anyone else, we send someone out to investigate. We're going to take care of the problem accordingly. And it's not just reactive. Our guys are constantly out looking for violations."

Thousands of Hoosier bus drivers participated in a one-day observational survey in April and counted 2,091 stop-arm violations. The one-day total multiplied by the number of school days in one year equals 376,380 potential violations.

"Passing a stopped school bus is against the law and could have fatal consequences," Carlson said. "Nothing is worth the risk. We need every driver to pay attention, because children's lives are on the line."

A woman who ignored a bus' flashing lights and stop arm hit and killed three children at a bus stop in October 2018 in Fulton County. Alyssa Shepherd was convicted of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.

A Fulton County jury found Shepherd guilty of striking and killing 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and the girl's 6-year-old twin half brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle. A boy unrelated to the three siblings, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe, was also hit by Shepherd but survived with serious injuries.

Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A Infraction and a serious offense. Violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, and have their license suspended for up to 90 days (for the first offense) or up to 1 year (for the second).