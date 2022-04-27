Boone County Unified honors fallen officers and those still fighting

Apr. 27—The Boone County Unified event, in observance of National Police Week, returns with a new name in May after the COVID-19 pandemic forced an October event last year.

Law enforcement agencies that serve Boone County will be on the east side of the Boone County Courthouse lawn at 5:30 p.m. May 10 to meet and gather in unity with the public. They'll bring badges and balloons for children and pose for photos with them in observance of National Police Week, May 15-21.

Agencies represented include all of the county's police departments plus the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana State Police and Indiana Fire Marshal.

The event used to be called a police memorial and appreciation event, but Boone County's police agencies have increasingly emphasized unity among the departments and community in the event's first hour.

What used to be a called a memorial service to honor Boone County officers who fell in the line of duty, is now called a law enforcement ceremony and begins at 6:30 p.m. on the north side of the courthouse.

"It's important to memorialize the ones who have fallen and good to honor the ones still here fighting the battles that we have today," Boone County Deputy Wesley Garst said. "And I know fighting is a rough term to use, but that's what we're doing, certainly on some days.

"We changed the name to Boone County Unified because it's not just the sheriff's office, it's not Lebanon, it's all of us together making this effort to protect the community."

Boone County officers who have died in the line of duty include:

Jacob Matthew Picket

Boone County Sheriff's Deputy 'Jake' Pickett, 34 at the time of his death, succumbed to a gunshot wound sustained March 2, 2018, while aiding the Lebanon Police Department in a manhunt.

Three men fled police when LPD went to a Lebanon home to serve a warrant. Pickett and his K-9 partner pursued one suspect who shot Pickett as he rounded a corner of an apartment building on foot.

Story continues

Pickett was taken to Witham Health Services and then flow to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis where he was kept on life support until March 5 so his organs could be donated.

His assailant pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Michael Earl Greene

Indiana State Police Master Trooper Michael Earl Greene, 43 at the time of his death, was fatally shot Feb. 5, 1993, by one of two men he saw urinating along Interstate 65 just south of Boone County.

Both were wanted on outstanding warrants, and one suspect shot Greene as he handcuffed the other suspect. The shooter was sentenced to death but died in prison in 2007. The other was convicted of reckless homicide and has since been released from prison.

Richard Gerald Brown

Indiana State Police Trooper Richard Brown, 40 at the time of his death, was investigating an accident Sept. 27, 1967, when another vehicle struck and killed him on Interstate 74 between Jamestown and Lizton.

The second accident also killed two others and critically injured one person.

John Peper

Boone County Sheriff John Peper, 38 at the time of his death, had held office only five weeks when he suffered fatal injuries from a crash on a sleet-covered road Feb. 7, 1935.

He and a deputy were responding to another accident on U.S. 52 just north of Lebanon when the car they were in lost control and flipped.

Peper's wife was appointed as sheriff to serve the remainder of his term. She was Boone County's first female sheriff and only the third woman to serve as a sheriff in Indiana.