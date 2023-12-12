Boone County voters say election board stonewalled them

Dec. 12—Local voters asked Boone County Commissioners again on Monday to back their drive to return to hand-counted paper ballots for elections.

The Boone County Election Board, not the commissioners, make that decision. But the organization of concerned voters say the election board stonewalled them.

The group was allowed 15 minutes at the election board's Nov. 17 meeting for a presentation, but public comment was not permitted, Boone County Clerk Lisa Bruder confirmed.

Bruder, a Republican, is the election board secretary. Fellow Republican Rebecca McClure is the board's chairperson, and Democrat Brian Jones is its final member.

The voters brought someone from Indiana First Action, IFA, to the election board meeting to give a presentation outlining part of their concerns about voter fraud and electronic voting machines.

Members of the group asked to make comments afterward, but McClure denied the request, Michael Broach, Dave Myers, Corina Papabathini and Charles Bookwalter told commissioners.

Bookwalter, a Republican from Thorntown, is a candidate for U.S. Congress District 4. He's challenging Republican Congressman Jim Baird.

"They closed the meeting without public comment and left with a sense of haste, not taking questions, or talking with us in the hall," Bookwalter told commissioners. "They didn't even ask a question."

The board's actions represent a lack of understanding, a lack of curiosity, or something more nefarious in terms of election integrity, he said.

The group believes the Indiana and United States constitutions grant them the right to be heard by elected officials, and Boone County Commissioner Tim Beyer has said he agrees.

"I'm not an expert," Papabathini told commissioners. "But I should be allowed to ask questions. I would like to be reassured."

The voters want the election board to schedule a special meeting to listen to a longer presentation, or allow them more time during the regular Jan. 4 meeting. They have more than an hour of material to present before getting to comments, Myers said.

"If they won't make the time, they should resign and let more curious people replace them," Bookwalter said.

The group contends that reliable audits aren't possible with the voting machines because there is no real paper trail and they do not catch election fraud.

IFA volunteers have analyzed Hoosier election results and believe they found eerie similarities among counties.

"What's coming out of the machines isn't normal," Myers said. "We're supposed to have confidence in our elections and our election board. But they are not willing to listen to the people. They're doing what they want to do. And when it comes time for questions, they turn and hide."

McClure declined comment via email Tuesday when asked about the group's requests.

"If comment is to be made by the election board regarding issues raised by IFA, it will be in a public meeting," McClure wrote. "The election board meets in public meetings. Election board business is conducted at those meetings."

No one from the voters' group had officially requested a special meeting, or asked to be placed on the January agenda as of Tuesday, Bruder said.

The group also believes fraudulent votes are being placed via mail-in ballots and calls for a reduction of the reasons for which they are allowed.

Also, those who vote straight-party tickets don't realize some races aren't included on them, such as school boards or at-large seats, Beyer said.

The voting machines do notify straight-party voters that they must also select candidates for certain offices, Bruder said.

Still, a contested at-large race in the November Zionsville municipal election garnered about 1,000 fewer votes than the total number cast for that district. That indicates that many voters may not have known they still had work to do after their straight-party vote, Beyer said.

Papabathini said she's appalled by the lack of transparency regarding elections.

"I survived communism," she said. "People don't know what that means. They're [the election board] not answering questions and not giving a redress."

Papabathini moved to the United States from Romania with her family when she was a child.

She asked each commissioner if they would support a return to paper ballots.

Beyer said he does support them.

Commissioner Don Lawson said he's keeping an open mind and wants to learn more before taking a side. "I want to make sure I have the right information to choose the right direction," Lawson said.

Commissioner Jeff Wolfe said he's asking the secretary of state to audit the 2024 presidential election cycle, and will gather more information before making a decision. But he's keeping an open mind.

Commissioner support for either side may make a transition away from, or keeping, the voting machines easier, in terms of funding a transition or public support.

But the election board controls elections.

The concerned voters said they're aware of that but have no other place to turn. And they thanked county commissioners for listening.