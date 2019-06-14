Boone: Judge, Stanton set for weekend rehab in Triple-A

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who has been on the injured list since April 21, is poised to begin a rehab assignment this weekend, manager Aaron Boone said Thursday.

Judge, coming back from a strained left oblique, could join rehabbing Giancarlo Stanton when Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays a three-game set at Durham, beginning Friday.

"He took live at-bats today, and I think he might have taken live at-bats yesterday, but I know he did today," Boone said of Judge on MLB.com. "He's been hitting off the high-velocity machine for a few days. He's doing really well, and there's a chance he could be playing this weekend."

Judge, who is hitting .288 with five home runs in 20 games this season, would "probably" be used as a designated hitter this weekend, Boone told WFAN.

Stanton, who homered three times in two games for Class-A Tampa this week, is expected to play Friday through Sunday for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before being evaluated. Boone suggested Stanton could be activated Tuesday from the injured list if all goes well, with Judge needing more time on his rehab assignment.

Stanton has played in only three games with New York this season, going 2-for-8 with seven walks. The four-time All-Star originally went on the 10-day injured list on April 1 with a left shoulder strain, but suffered a left calf strain during a rehab assignment.

"I spoke to him about an hour ago, and even in the conversations I've had with him in the last few days, I could tell, physically, he's in a really good place," Boone said.

