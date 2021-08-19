Boone jury finds man guilty on four counts of child molesting

Aug. 19—A Boone County jury on Wednesday found a Thorntown man guilty of four counts of child molestation.

"I am in awe of the strength demonstrated by the two young victims in this case," Heidi Jennings, Boone County special victim's prosecutor said Wednesday. "We are grateful for their courage and the jury's service in rendering this verdict."

The charges stem from criminal acts committed by Johnny A. Adams, 64, between January 2015 through May 2019 when the victims were between the ages of 6 and 11.

Adams, of Thorntown, and his wife visited the Boone County Jail in May 2019, and he admitted to molesting two girls, BCSD Detective Jesse Boggs reported in a probable cause affidavit.

One of the girls' mothers called Adams' wife to report the abuse of her daughter the day Adams turned himself in, according to court records.

Adams admitted to touching each girl's genitals more than once, Boggs reported. One girl said she was repeatedly victimized, her mother reportedly told police.

When Boggs asked for specifics, Adams did not want to talk about it, but "he told me to interview them. Adams said they would have to make statements, and he would sign them," Boggs reported in the affidavit.

Police arrested Adams, who pleaded not guilty. His jury trial began Monday before Boone Superior Court I Judge Matthew Kincaid. The State rested Tuesday, and the defense presented no evidence, according to court records.

The 12-member jury on Wednesday returned guilty verdicts an all four counts filed against Adams: Two counts of child molesting when the defendant is at least 21 years of age and two counts of child molesting, fondling or touching with a child under 14.

The first counts are level one felonies, while the second two are level four felonies.

A level 1 felony carries a presumptive sentence of 30 years but ranges from 20-40 years. And a level 4 felony carries a presumptive sentence of 6 years but ranges from 2-12 years.

Story continues

"This is another example of how the Boone County Prosecutor's Office and our law enforcement partners will always fight for those who cannot protect themselves," Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said. "This verdict is a result of dedicated efforts and teamwork displayed by law enforcement and investigative agencies in Boone County."

Deputy Prosecutor Christina Pace and Boggs rounded out the prosecutorial team with Jennings.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23.