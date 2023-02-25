Boone man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, police say

A 27-year-old Boone man was arrested on seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, police said.

ALSO READ: NC church day school employee jailed on child porn charges

The Boone Police Department, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation on Thursday.

Jacob Elijah Kilgore was arrested and charged with the crimes.

He was given a $75,000 secured bond.

Kilgore’s court date was set for March 3.

VIDEO: Former Fort Mill teacher accused of uploading child porn, warrant says