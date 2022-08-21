Boone police asking for public’s help after shots fired at truck, 2 downtown businesses

Boone police are asking for the public’s help in solving a crime that happened downtown early Sunday morning.

High Country Crime Stoppers said Boone police, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, and Appalachian State University Police Department are investigating after shots were fired on West King Street.

Witnesses said they saw a verbal argument between people in a black Chevy truck and pedestrians walking by.

The argument resulted in shots fired at a truck and two downtown businesses.

ALSO READ: DA: Officers’ use of deadly force justified in 2021 attack that left 5 dead at Boone home

After the shooting, the people in the truck left the area and the pedestrians ran away.

Police found the people in the truck soon after and said the truck had multiple bullet holes but no one inside was hurt.

Two of the men in the photos released by High Country Crime Stoppers were seen running towards the truck when the shots were fired, and the other men and women were seen near the shooting.

The man who shot the weapon is described as being in his early to mid-20s, with facial hair, and wearing a white T-shirt, black athletic pants, white shoes, and a light brown baseball hat.

ALSO READ: Loved ones remember 5 killed one year ago in standoff at Watauga County home

The second man who was seen running toward the truck is described as being in his early to mid-20′s and wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, and tan shoes.

The other photos show two other men and a woman who may have been involved in the initial argument and witnesses to the incident.

The Boone Police Department is asking anyone who was a witness to the incident or has knowledge of the identity of any of the people to call Crime Stoppers/Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

You can also submit a tip here.

(WATCH BELOW: Starbucks in Boone is first in Carolinas to join nationwide movement to unionize)