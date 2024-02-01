Boone police investigating reports of credit card fraud
The Boone Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of credit card fraud.
Police said the victim reported over $1,000 worth of fraudulent charges were applied to his cards at various locations in the area.
After retrieving surveillance footage, the police were able to narrow down a possible suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.
