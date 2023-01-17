Boone police: Multi-county chase ends in crash; car reported stolen in SC

A man led officers on a multi-county chase over the weekend that ended in a crash, the Boone Police Department confirmed.

Police said it started Sunday evening just before midnight. That was when officers saw a silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driving on U.S. 421 South, near Industrial Drive in Boone. They said the SUV was speeding while swerving in and out of traffic, and it didn’t have a registration plate displayed.

According to Boone police, officers tried to pull the SUV over near Landfill Road, but when the officer turned on their emergency lights, the SUV accelerated.

Officers chased the SUV into Wilkes County and authorities there took over the pursuit, investigators said. They threw out stop sticks, and the SUV eventually crashed near the Statesville Road exit on U.S. 421 South.

After the crash, police discovered the SUV had been reported stolen in South Carolina.

Wilkes County sheriff’s deputies arrested the driver, Harry Kurtis Joyner II, 39, from Charlotte, on warrants for felony probation violation and habitual felon. Boone officers took out additional warrants for felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony flee to elude, and driving while license revoked.

Joyner was given a total bond of $115,000, police said.

The two women in the car with Joyner were both arrested. Angel Solis, 33, from Kannapolis, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Ayla Williams, 35, from Charlotte, was served outstanding warrants for felony identity theft, felony obtaining property by false pretense, and felony larceny by employee.

