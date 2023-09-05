Boone police nickname lost pig ‘Bacon’ as they search for its owner

Police in Boone are looking for the owner of a pig after it fell out of a vehicle near the police department.

Officers posted several pictures on Facebook of the little pig, which they’ve nicknamed “Bacon.”

ALSO READ: Huntersville police round up escaped donkeys grazing in front yard

The pig was spotted along Blowing Rock Boulevard on Friday. Police said some women saw the pig along the roadway and followed it to the police department, where officers captured it.

“We reckon he heard we are hiring...Let the jokes roll in...we’re ready,” the Facebook post reads.

Though he did fall out of a vehicle, police said Bacon was OK.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is keeping Bacon for now until the owner can be located.

Police asked anyone with information on who the pig belongs to, or anyone who saw its escape, to call 828-268-6900.

(WATCH BELOW: Longhorn bull euthanized by owners after being found following five-day search, CMPD says)







