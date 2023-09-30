Boone Police search for woman accused of stealing from Mast General Store

High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who took items from the Mast General Store on King Street.

According to police, on Sept. 4, a woman was seen in surveillance video removing a pair of Birkenstock sandals from a shoebox and hiding them in a shopping bag she was carrying. She was also seen getting rid of the empty shoebox in another section of the store before leaving without paying for the merchandise.

The woman was wearing a purple tank top, gray leggings and sandals.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125, or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

