Booneville man accused of assaulting elderly man

Apr. 26—BOONEVILLE — A Booneville man was jailed, accused of the assault that sent an elderly man to the hospital.

Prentiss County deputy sheriffs responded to a disturbance call on County Road 5300 April 15. The caller said an elderly male was assaulted and transported to hospital.

The victim later signed affidavit against James L. Samples Jr., 50, of Booneville. He was arrested and charged with the felonious infliction of physical pain or injury upon a vulnerable person. During the initial court appearance, Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Kimi Kitchens set bond at $20,000.00 with a condition of no contact with the victim in the case.

