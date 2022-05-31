Booneville man charged with assaulting deputy sheriff

May 31—BOONEVILLE — A Prentiss County man was arrested after he reportedly attacked a deputy sheriff.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said authorities got a call May 26 about a male suspect trying to force his way into a County Road 1101 residence. The responding deputies made contact with the suspect, who then allegedly attacked them.

Hestel Ray Smith, 40, of Booneville, was arrested and charged with simple assault of a police officer, a felony, along with other misdemeanor charges.

During his initial court appearance, bond was set at $10,000 on the felony charge. The case will be presented to the Prentiss County Grand Jury in August.

