Booneville man charged with drug possession

Apr. 4—BALDWYN — A man accused of trying to sell drugs in the parking lot of a Baldwyn store found himself in the Lee County jail on felony charges.

Baldwyn police responded to the Git-N-Go on County Road 2878 just off Highway 45 on Sunday afternoon after a caller reported a white male trying to sell pills in the parking lot. Responding officers found a man on the side of the building who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

As the officer investigated further, they reportedly discovered the man in possession of methamphetamine, Xanax pills and a large amount of cash.

Hayden Bryce Till, 20, of 151 County Road 5131, Booneville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor contempt of court warrant.

During his initial appearance, bond was set at a total of $12,000.

william.moore@djournal.com