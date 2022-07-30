Booneville man charged with kidnapping

Jul. 29—BOONEVILLE — A Prentiss County man has been arrested, accused of holding a juvenile against her will.

The Prentiss County Sheriff's Office was contacted Monday, July 25 about a missing female, who was believed to have left a residence on foot in the Wheeler area. She was later discovered at a residence in Booneville and returned home.

The juvenile signed an affidavit against Ramone Barkley, 38, of Booneville and a warrant was issued. He was arrested the following day and charged with kidnapping. He remains in the Prentiss County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

