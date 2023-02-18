Booneville man sentenced in federal drug trafficking case

Feb. 17—OXFORD — A Prentiss County man was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

Willie "Bo Peep" Nichols, 39, of Booneville, pleaded guilty in November 2022 in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. On Feb. 17, U.S. District Court Judge Glen Davidson sentenced him to 110 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 3 years of supervised release following his release from prison.

Nichols was part of a drug trafficking organization responsible for transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from Texas and distributing it throughout northern Mississippi. Nichols participated in the conspiracy by making multiple purchases of 8 ounces of methamphetamine from the head of the drug trafficking organization for distribution. The investigation of the organization and its participants has spanned more than a year and is still ongoing. Nichols was indicted along with 16 other individuals.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program in partnership with state and local law enforcement.

