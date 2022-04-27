Booneville mayor charged with assaulting a juvenile

Apr. 26—BOONEVILLE — Booneville's mayor has been arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge.

Mayor Chris Lindley, 50, was booked into the Prentiss County Jail at 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, in connection with an April 11 incident at a city park.

He was released on a $3,000 bond six minutes later.

According to a report filed with the Prentiss County Sheriff's Office, Lindley confronted two juvenile boys about riding a motorcycle to football practice at West Side Park. The boys alleged that the mayor was recording them on his phone when he confronted them.

One boy said Lindley hit him in the back of the head three times, then walked away saying police were on the way. Booneville police responded, heard the allegations and requested Prentiss County take over.

The boy and his parents filed a report with the Prentiss County Sheriff's Department that night.

Lindley has not publicly commented on the incident or the charges.

The Prentiss County prosecutor and both justice court judges recused themselves from the case. Lee County Justice Court Judge Anthony Rogers was appointed to hear the case.

In most cases involving public officials and persons of authority, the prosecutor must hold a probable cause hearing before the person can be arrested or charged.

"When we looked up the law, a mayor doesn't fit into that category of person of authority, so they didn't have to have a probable cause hearing," said Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.

william.moore@djournal.com