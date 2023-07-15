Booneville police make five felony drug arrests

Jul. 14—BOONEVILLE — The Booneville Police Department made five felony drug arrests over a four-day period, including two women also charged with child endangerment.

Patrol officers pulled over a car for misdemeanor traffic offenses on North Second Street on July 11. After speaking with the driver and adult passenger, officers searched the car and allegedly found methamphetamine.

The driver, Alexandrea Nicole Head, 37, of Waterford, and passenger Connie Lynn Yeager, 46, of Corinth, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine. Because there was a minor in the car, each woman was also charged with child abuse for allowing the presence of a minor during drug possession.

During their initial appearances, bond was set at $40,000 apiece.

While checking the parking area of a residential complex on Marietta Street Sunday July 9, officers reportedly encountered a suspicious male. When the officers started to approach him, the suspect allegedly threw something on the ground. Police recovered the item, which appeared to be methamphetamine.

Destin Blake Barnett, 27, of Booneville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and issued a $5,000 bond.

The day before, June 8, police were called to Mile Branch Street for a report of suspicious activity and possible property theft. Two men, who police say appeared to be intoxicated, had outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants. Police say they discovered methamphetamine on both men.

Cody Allen Chambers, 34, and Joshua Dale McMahan, 37, both of Booneville, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Their bonds were set at $10,000 each.

The investigation revealed that no property was stolen.

