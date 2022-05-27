Booneville woman accused of running over female

May 26—BOONEVILLE — A Prentiss County woman is facing multiple felony charges after she allegedly ran over a person and then tried to flee.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said deputies were dispatched May 19 to a County Road 7000 location. The female caller said she had been run over by a vehicle. When deputies arrived, the victim said as the suspect was attempting to leave, she backed into the victim's car, causing damage.

The victim signed multiple affidavits on the suspect and warrants were issued for Kayla Rowland Allen, 31, of Booneville. She was arrested May 25 and charged with aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life, felony malicious mischief along with other misdemeanor charges.

During her arraignment, Justice Court Judge Trent Moore set bond on the two felony charges at $15,000.

