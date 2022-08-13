Booneville woman sues officer, police chief and city over 2020 assault

Aug. 12—ABERDEEN — A woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by an on-duty Booneville policeman is suing the former officer, the police chief and the city for unspecified damages.

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock set a jury trial date of Oct. 2, 2023, in Aberdeen for Tiffany Oswalt's civil case against the city of Booneville, former officer Dustin Rambo and Police Chief Michael Ramey.

The lawsuit alleges that while in uniform and on duty, Rambo picked up Oswalt near a motel Aug. 13, 2020, and placed her in a patrol car. He allegedly told her to lay down in the back seat so she wasn't seen and drove to a warehouse parking lot. Oswalt, who believed she had been arrested, says she was dragged out of the patrol car and sexually assaulted.

When she told Rambo she would report the assault, he allegedly told her no one would believe her over him. She said she was able to run away while he was putting his clothes back on.

In addition to the assault, Oswalt's lawsuit claims that the city knew or should have known about previous indiscretions that cost Rambo jobs with other law enforcement agencies.

Rambo was forced to resign from the Mississippi Department of Transportation law enforcement division in 2013 after admitting he took money collected for fees, taxes and permits.

While employed by Booneville, Rambo took cash, drugs and other personal items from people he arrested or assisted in their arrest. He was let go in January 2021 and later arrested on federal charges for those incidents.

The lawsuit also alleges that the police department did not have adequate policies, training and/or supervision of officers on how to interact with citizens.

Oswalt says her arrest and unlawful confinement without due process were violation of her Constitutional Rights provided by the Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments.

Rambo was arrested by FBI agents in March 2021 and charged with five color of law violations, including one felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law privacy/bodily injury for the assault of Oswalt.

Rambo later pleaded guilty in federal court to four misdemeanor counts for the on-duty thefts. The sexual assault charge was dropped and replaced with a felony charge of lying to a federal agent. By dropping the sexual assault charge, Rambo will not have to register as a sex offender.

He is currently in a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, serving a 16-month sentence. The 34-year-old is scheduled to be released in May 2023.

