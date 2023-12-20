Boonsboro welcomed a new town manager in 2023. What will he oversee in 2024? Here's a list

BOONSBORO — Town Manager Jared Schumacher has been on the job for about six months, but he's already worked through the biggest challenge he faced when he arrived.

And now he's pumped about all the things that will be happening for Boonsboro in 2024.

When he arrived back in June, there was good news and formidable news. The good news is that money had been secured for some major — and overdue — capital projects.

The formidable news was that Schumacher had to devise a system for getting the money to the right place.

"The biggest challenge has been the infrastructure projects that have been going on," he told The Herald-Mail during a recent interview. "I kind of came in halfway through some of them to where a lot of the money was approved already" from state, federal and local sources.

Boonsboro Town Manager Jared Schumacher reviews funding sources for the town's reservoir replacement project.

"But it wasn't allocated to anything," he said. "In other words, the money was there but how it was going to be spent was not clear."

And while some of the money was available already, applications were needed for some of it, and some would require reimbursement. "Just figuring out where all the money went in these large infrastructure projects was tough and time consuming. And I kind of had to deal with it as soon as I got here.

"But honestly, we've got that wrapped up now. We're working together as a staff to get that done and I'm excited about moving forward with that. We got some big, big infrastructure projects upcoming here in 2024."

What's on Boonsboro's plate for 2024?

The new year will see some longterm infrastructure issues finally being resolved. Some of them aren't the kinds of projects most folks chat about over lunch, but they're pretty foundational to a community.

The first will be the completion of the dewatering press project at the town's wastewater plant. Without going into lengthy detail, the dewatering press is an efficient way of dealing with sludge. And it should save the town "tens of thousands of dollars," Schumacher said. The project, which has been on the town's agenda for some time, should wrap up in the spring, he said.

And a huge project will begin.

"Our big one is the reservoir replacement," Shumacher said. "A lot of the money I was referring to earlier is going to be used for that project."

The new reservoir will be build on the same property as the existing one, and will hold a million gallons of water in two 500,000-gallon tanks.

"The town was leaking upwards of 100,000 gallons a day of drinking water," Schumacher said. "We were able to recently plug that, so we hope that's gone down quite a bit. But this project is far past due and needs to be done in 2024. And I think we will be able to do it."

He cautioned that while the project should start next year, it likely won't be completed before 2025 as he anticipates 12 to 18 months of construction work. "But we would love to get it started in 2024," he said.

"To me, providing clean drinking water is one of the most important things a town can do. So making sure we do this project correctly is important to me."

Project will address safety of students en route to schools complex

Another major infrastructure project Boonsboro plans to get started next year is a long-awaited controlled intersection at Maple Avenue, Campus Avenue and Chase Six Boulevard.

The "Realignment and Intersection Project" was born out of safety concerns for students en route to Boonsboro's schools complex. During remarks to the town council last year, former Town Manager Paul Mantello reiterated that high traffic, speeding and the absence of crosswalks to safely ferry students across Maple Avenue to the campus creates a dangerous environment.

Schumacher's working on a lot of smaller projects for next year as well, he said.

And while he didn't predict any new policies in Boonsboro, he did say that one of his projects next year will be to make those that already exist a little easier for residents to know and understand.

"I want to make sure our policies are as accessible to our residents as possible and as easy to read as possible," he said. "We definitely have some policies that need to be cleaned up … reviewing and updating our policies is definitely something I'm going to be working with our town planner on."

The town planner, Drew Bowen, also is newly employed in Boonsboro, having started about three months ago. But he served in a similar capacity in nearby Middletown, Md.

The new year could also see some new faces in the town government as the mayor and two council seats will be up for election on May 14.

Local government service runs in the family

Schumacher brings more than 15 years of experience with local government to Boonsboro. A resident of Carroll County, he got his start helping a small town there with project management and grant-writing while he was still in school.

"I saw the need for it very quickly," he said. "Small towns especially needed a lot of help. I also got into management because my dad was a town manager as well for quite a long time. He gave me the love for local government; small town local government especially.

"I really enjoy working with small towns," Schumacher said. "You really see the the fruit of your labor much, much more. And it's fun interacting with with residents as well in small towns. I really enjoy it. That's how I got started and it's just you know, I ended up going to school for project management and government. And it just fit me well."

A graduate of Liberty University, Schumacher was looking for a position within driving distance from his Carroll County home, as he and his wife didn't want to interrupt their children's schooling.

"But I was still picky about it," he said. "I wanted a town that I felt I would fit well."

He met the mayor and council and staff, and "really liked them all. They're great people And so I just thought this would be a great place to work, and it has been."

'You just feel the love for the town when you get those volunteers'

Boonsboro is "a close-knit community, which I like a lot. The residents are very involved. The businesses are very involved. The volunteers and the commissions and the boards we have here are very involved. And that helps, when people want to volunteer for their town that they live and work in, that helps so much because a lot of times you have trouble finding volunteers to do things.

"And you just feel the love for the town when you get those volunteers."

He recognizes that things haven't always been smooth sailing for Boonsboro. But he's focused on the future. And he encourages people who live outside Boonsboro to check the town out next year.

"I didn't know much about Boonsboro before I started working here, so I'm with everyone else that maybe has not decided to come out here and visit. But we have great little shops downtown. The business owners are great. Our events downtown are very well done."

Noting the town events calendar is available on Boonsboro's website, he said he hopes "people can come out and visit. I really do." Those events, he said, are "fun, and they really do a great job of putting those together.

"Just give it a chance; come out and check us out."

