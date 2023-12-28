Boonton man charged in father's 'heinous' killing remains jailed after court hearing

A Boonton man accused of the gruesome killing of his father on Christmas Eve will remain in custody after a Thursday court hearing.

Kyle Meyer, 33, appeared before Judge Stephen Taylor during a virtual hearing and it was decided that Meyer will remain detained until the resolution of his case. He faces a charge of murder and multiple weapons offenses.

Taylor determined that there is enough evidence thus far to declare probable cause in the killing of Kyle's father, Gregory Meyer.

"I also consider the nature and circumstances of the offense. This is a murder case and apparently a rather heinous one at that," said Taylor.

Assistant Prosecutor Tara Wang spoke on behalf of the state.

Public Defender Larry Alvarez spoke on behalf of Kyle Meyer at the detention hearing. However, going forward, Kyle plans to hire a private attorney.

Police responded to an emergency call at a residence on Old Denville Road in Boonton on Sunday where Gregory Meyer was found dead.

The Meyer family has created a GoFundMe to cover the funeral costs as well as the future care of Gregory's mother.

"In losing Greg on Christmas Eve, our family lost a son, brother, uncle, and father. Along with our extended family and friends, we are grieving the death of a man who brought music, laughter, and love to our lives," said the organizer, Matthew Meyer.

"We are grieved beyond words that Greg was taken from us by his own son, who for many years has been lost in the darkness of mental illness, alcoholism, and abuse of drugs legal and illegal."

As stated during Thursday's hearing, Kyle Meyer has two previous convictions, both for unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit in 2020. He received a five-year sentence for those offenses and was on parole at the time of Gregory's death.

As per the affidavit of probable cause and the evidence brought up in Thursday's hearing, Gregory Meyer was found dead with obvious signs of trauma around 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. He was found in the basement of his Boonton home which he shared with his son Kyle, his sister, and his mother.

Prior to finding him, Gregory's mother heard yelling and screaming followed by silence. As far as she knew Kyle, Gregory, and herself were the only people in the home. However, she could not make out who was saying what or whose voices they were.

She called her daughter, Gregory's sister, who entered the house and found Gregory's body. As she was entering the home, she witnessed Kyle's truck leaving the property.

An ax and a battery-operated pole saw with the chain dislodged from its track were found at the scene with apparent bloodstains. A large amount of blood was found in the basement, on the spiral staircase leading upstairs from the basement, and into Kyle's bedroom.

Kyle Meyer was unaccounted for until around 9 p.m. that night when he was found in Paterson and taken into custody. He was found uninjured and with no visible wounds that could indicate the source of the blood found in his room.

The medical examiner performed an autopsy finding rips and tears on the victim's clothing as well as lacerations to his left leg, head, ear, cheek, and hands consistent with a blade. The cause of death was determined to be loss of blood due to his injuries and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Alvarez stated that the evidence is not enough to determine probable cause, but Taylor disagreed.

"The defense disputes the weight of the evidence in the case, as is their right, but the court does find that the evidence is somewhat compelling," said Taylor.

A pre-indictment conference will be scheduled for Feb. 5, 2024.

"Our family is suddenly faced with many burdens from this unbearable tragedy... we appreciate your prayers, your well-wishes, and whatever assistance you may be able to share," said Matthew on the GoFundMe page. "Thank you all for your loving support, we are grateful for you. We ask all families to take mental illness and addiction seriously. God bless you."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Boonton NJ man charged with murder remains detained