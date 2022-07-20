Boonville man sentenced to prison after allegedly embezzling over $400,000

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A Boonville man was sentenced to serve two years in federal prison Tuesday for reportedly embezzling over $400,000.

Kyle D. Hollman, 33, previously pleaded guilty in federal court to felony wire fraud after prosecutors accused him of repeatedly stealing from his employer, ProLift Toyota Material Handling. According to court records, Hollman's job focused on the procurement of aluminum from Aleris Rolled Products.

Prosecutors said Hollman used his employer’s funds to fraudulently purchase hundreds of items for his personal use, including, weapons, ammunition, off-road vehicles and camping equipment.

According to police, Hollman defrauded Aleris Rolled Products out of more than $422,000, between 2018 and 2020 by billing the company for products that his employer, ProLift, never purchased.

He provided fake invoices, receipts and used company credit cards for unauthorized purchases, police said.

The U.S. Secret Service investigated the case with assistance from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Hollman made a total of 847 unauthorized transactions.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young handed down Hollman’s sentence, which also stipulates that he must pay restitution of $164,702.65, forfeit all illicitly purchased items and be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for two years following his release from federal prison.

