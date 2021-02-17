Boosie calls Michael B. Jordan a ‘simp’ for dating Lori Harvey

‘I think we need to stop giving the woman the power with situations like this.’

Boosie Badazz has weighed in on the romance between Lori Harvey and actor Michael B. Jordan.

In a new interview with VladTV, the Baton Rouge rapper was asked about the Black Panther star being Harvey’s latest conquest. The model and step-daughter to Steve Harvey previously dated Diddy, Future and she was engaged to Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay, but that relationship ended.

When asked about Harvey’s body count, Boosie responded, “I think we need to stop giving the woman the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it’s ‘goals.’ ” He continued, “We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who running through women like this, the credit.” Watch him explain it in the clip below.

He went on saying, “Last time I went to Diddy house, him and Bu was together, they dawgs! We gotta start giving them the credit instead of Lori.”

Vlad then noted, “To be fair, most of the guys we talking about have been through a bunch of bad chicks already. Lori Harvey is a very pretty girl, [but] I wouldn’t put her at the absolute top of my list.” Boosie fired back with, “But the industry has! You wouldn’t put her [on your list], the music has.”

“A lot of rappers want her because a lot of big dogs want her on their wish list. You gotta give the bachelors credit. People act like they fallin’, but nobody’s stuck. You only gonna stuck cause once you been ran through like that, you’re only gonna catch a simp, you ain’t gonna catch no street,” Boosie declared.

theGRIO previously reported, Jordan and Harvey confirmed their relationship on Instagram last month. The couple shared tender photos of each other on their social media pages.

On Jordan’s page, he shared two photos of himself and Harvey with no caption. Harvey shared a collage of two similar photos with a brown heart as her caption.

Harvey took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to show her 3 million followers how she celebrated with the Hollywood ‘sexiest man alive.’ The pair hit up an aquarium, where Jordan, 34, rented out space just for them and decked it out in flowers and candles, theGRIO reported.

Harvey, 24, took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “My baby rented out the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this…”

Meanwhile, Boosie admitted to Vlad that he would sleep with Harvey, but he wouldn’t marry her. “I just want a good girl,” he said.

