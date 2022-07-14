Boosie Went On A Bizzare Rant During A Traffic Stop In Georgia

Boosie let out a fury of words while he was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia that was recorded by an officer’s body camera, according to TMZ.

Officers said they smelled marijuana and searched the black Cadillac SUV that Bossie was a passenger in at the time.

“I can’t be going through this though, bro,” Boosie said while handcuffed. “It’s harassment, it’s every day. I can’t even live. I moved to the country to f**kin’ live, bro.”

He added that he moved to rural Georgia to avoid contact with police, and later mentioned that he had 35 women at his house at that moment engaging in sexual activity.

As the video progresses, the Baton Rouge rapper appears to threaten the officers with physical violence and legal action, Uproxx reports.

“Car’s not stolen, registration is right, the tag is right,” he said. “You f**king motherf**kers are targeting my vehicles.”

Officers discovered a bag of money and weed inside of the car before placing Boosie in handcuffs.

Boosie grew increasingly angry during the video, urging the officers to “lock me up for whatever the f**k you want to lock me up for.”

The rapper added that he was “tired of being f**ked with.”

He then started pacing in front of the police car, threatening to sue the officers and pointing out that if he were a white college athlete, the officers would not harass him, according to Complex.

The officer eventually gave Boosie a minor citation for marijuana, which Lawrence claimed was his and released the “Smoking on Purple” artist, Complex reports.