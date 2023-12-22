BOOST TO CORN GROWERS: Sustainable jet fuel tax credit now includes corn ethanol
Soon, jet fuel containing corn-based ethanol will be eligible for a tax credit. And that means the aviation industry will buy more corn-based, sustainable fuel.
Soon, jet fuel containing corn-based ethanol will be eligible for a tax credit. And that means the aviation industry will buy more corn-based, sustainable fuel.
The increasing need to reduce carbon emissions drives many industries, including airlines and transportation, to seek sustainable alternatives to meet emission reduction targets and fulfill corporate social responsibility commitments. One of the solutions is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel. An Ithaca, New York-based company called Dimensional Energy produces sustainable aviation fuel from carbon dioxide emissions and water, and the company said today it has closed $20 million in a Series A round to ramp up renewable jet fuel production.
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers as the duo do an early deep dive into the 2024 NFL Draft. Fitz and Connor spend some time discussing Connor's New York Jets and who's to blame for their utter failure of a season (Joe Douglas?) before diving into this year's loaded draft class. Fitz and Connor discuss the two uber-talent wide receivers, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye (and how the top three picks will shake out) and more before finishing off with a few of their favorite prospects to watch for in the first round. Later, Fitz is joined as always by the great Michael Lombardi to get a former GM's perspective on the latest stories around the NFL. Fitz and Michael go back and forth on the Buffalo Bills and whether they could still win the AFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins facing off this weekend in a battle of good-not-great and why Brock Purdy deserves the MVP award.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
Locking in a low interest rate can save you thousands of dollars over the life of a home loan and lower your monthly payments.
It was a jaw-dropping year for the space industry, and while we all know by now that progress isn’t linear, we feel pretty confident that 2024 will be even more astonishing. This year was tough for many space companies, and we aren’t trying to paper that over with our optimism. SpaceX had a landmark year this year, and not only because it executed nearly 100 launches of the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.
These top-sellers (read: 128,000+ flawless ratings) are half the price of the competition.
The International Trade Commission has sided with the company that accused Apple of infringing on its patents related to blood oxygen monitoring.
If your gamer is the type who carries dice everywhere, plays a complex card or tabletop game or makes jokes about "crit fails," get them Baldur's Gate 3 if they don't already have it. It's another one many will have held off on buying due to the amount of great games right now, but they'll be happy to receive it.
Setting reasonable valuations will be key for successful 2024 retail IPOs.
Make like Santa and show up with the one item everybody want to steal.
Arturia just surprise-dropped a new multi-fx plugin and it’s free for a limited time. Refract is based on unison-based sound architecture and is free until January 4, at which point it’ll cost $100.
The ultimate travel hack, they push all the air out of your clothes to give extra space in your luggage.
The Seminoles’ conference affiliation is at the center of a scheduled meeting of the FSU Board of Trustees.
Why Gen Z vocabulary is so confusing — and what it actually means.
A few years ago, Karine Mellata and Michael Lin met while working at Apple’s fraud engineering and algorithmic risk team. Both engineers, Mellata and Lin were involved with helping to address online abuse problems including spam, botting, account security and developer fraud for Apple’s growing customer base. Despite their efforts to develop new models to keep up with the evolving patterns of abuse, Mellata and Lin felt that they were falling behind -- and stuck rebuilding core elements of their trust and safety infrastructure.
Podimo, the Copenhagen-based podcasting startup that's built around a Netflix-style monthly subscription fee, has raised another €44 million ($48 million at today's rates) in funding, an all-equity round that it will be using to expand across the whole of its business: It will be enhancing production tools, expanding its distribution network alongside its own platform and going deeper into localization. Podimo is currently available in Denmark, Norway, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Finland and Latin America -- where it charges between $5 and $7 per month to listeners, and higher rates to creators to use its tools -- and the plan is to add more countries to that list. The funding comes after a year that has seen Podimo's average engagement per user rise to 20 hours per month, and its subscription base grow by 80% -- although in an interview, Morten Strunge, the CEO and founder, declined, several times, to disclose an actual subscriber number.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
It's gorgeous but do you really need a luxury city runaround?
'Peace of mind, not piece of finger,' joked one of over 28,000 fans.
Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury.