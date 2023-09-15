Boost for Donald Trump as election interference trial pushed back

Judge Scott McAfee has said a tight schedule influenced his decision to separate co-defendants - MIGUEL MARTINEZ/AFP

A Georgia judge has ruled that Donald Trump and 16 of his co-defendants do not have to be tried in October, in a blow to prosecutors.

‌The schedule laid out by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee only details some of the steps in the pre-trial process, which could mean that the trial itself does not happen until well into 2024, or even later.

‌Two co-defendants, Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, sought quick trials that are scheduled to begin on Oct 23.

‌Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had argued that trying the group together would make the trial more efficient and more fair.

‌A spokesman for Mr Trump said after the judge’s decision: “Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s politically motivated, wrongful attempt to deny President Trump due process of law by arguing that no severances should be granted has been summarily squashed by the court.”

‌“Willis’s unjust rush to judgement in order to please her radical political base has simply failed.”

‌Mr Trump and 18 co-defendants, including allies, advisers and lawyers, were indicted last month in Georgia and are accused of joining a conspiracy to “unlawfully change the outcome” of the 2020 election in the state.

‌It was the second indictment against Mr Trump relating to election interference, and the fourth time he has been criminally charged this year.

‌The Judge’s order confirms that the Fulton County prosecution against Mr Trump will not go to trial this year and could mean that it will have to compete against the other trials set for next year in the three other criminal cases against him.

‌Judge McAfee cited a tight timetable as one of many issues factoring into his decision to separate Mr Trump and 16 others from Ms Powell and Mr Chesebro.

‌“The precarious ability of the court to safeguard each defendant’s due process rights and ensure adequate pre-trial preparation on the current accelerated track weighs heavily, if not decisively, in favour of severance,” the judge wrote.

‌He added that the court may have to divide those remaining into smaller groups for trial.

‌Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, is seeking to move his case to federal court, where he could seek immunity under protections extended to agents of the US government in certain circumstances.

‌He had asked for a pause to proceedings against him to give time for this transfer, but this request was withdrawn given that he no longer faces the possibility of an October trial in the Fulton County prosecution.

‌As he juggles his various legal woes, Mr Trump is the frontrunner for the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

‌He has denied the charges against him and claimed that they are “politically motivated” and part of an effort to meddle with the 2024 election.

