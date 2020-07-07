Boost Mobile adds Samsung Galaxy A21 and Samsung Galaxy A11 to existing Samsung lineup

- Samsung Galaxy A21 available now on Boost Mobile's website, priced at $199.99 for new Boost customers (retail value: $249.99)

- Samsung Galaxy A11 available on Boost Mobile's website starting July 21, priced at $129.99 (retail value: $179.99)

- Both phones available on Boost Mobile's new "$hrink-It!" plan, which offers 15GB for $45 per month; monthly rate shrinks by $10 after six on-time payments

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today announced two new additions to its Samsung device portfolio — the Samsung Galaxy A21 and the Samsung Galaxy A11. For consumers who make the switch to Boost Mobile, the Galaxy A21 is available today via BoostMobile.com for the limited-time price of $199.99 (retail value: $249.99). The Galaxy A11, priced at $129.99 for a limited time (retail value: $179.99), will be available on Boost Mobile's website starting July 21.

Samsung Galaxy A21

A feature-packed, high-performance smartphone, the Galaxy A21 includes an expansive, 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display screen1 and a long-lasting2, fast-charging3, 4,000 mAh battery for uninterrupted use. The versatile multi-camera technology, including a variety of powerful camera lens options, allows customers to easily capture and save more of their favorite moments.

Additional features include:

Quad-camera system in the rear with a 13MP front-facing camera

32 GB of storage 4 and expandable memory 5

and expandable memory Sleek, lightweight design

Samsung Galaxy A11

The Galaxy A11 provides Boost Mobile customers with another option to get the enhanced performance of a Samsung device and the latest smartphone features. With a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display screen6, 4,000 mAh battery and multi-camera technology, the Galaxy A11 boasts a sleek design that allows customers to easily stay connected on the go with family and friends.

Additional features include:

Triple-camera system in the rear with 8MP front camera

32GB of storage 7 and expandable memory 8

and expandable memory Sleek, lightweight design

Boost Mobile plans offer customers flexibility, choice and performance

Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans allow customers to enjoy all the features of their Samsung A11 or A21 and save money.

Boost recently launched its new "$hrink-It!" plan, which starts at $45 per month for 15GB and unlimited talk and text. $hrink-It! reduces customers' monthly rates by $5 after three on-time payments, and by an additional $5 after six total on-time payments. In addition to $hrink-It! and other popular Boost plans, the company recently launched a $35 per month 10GB plan that also includes unlimited talk and text.

Boost Mobile service plans include mobile hotspot and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming. Boost has begun, and will continue, to activate customers with a compatible device onto the new T-Mobile network, where customers will receive a stronger signal, faster speeds and more coverage.

For full details on the device and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides award-winning best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's New Upgraded Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .